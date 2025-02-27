NFC Notes: Lavonte David, Buccaneers, Kirk Cousins, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

‘s agent at the NFL Combine, describing it as a “positive conversation.” Anderson writes Tampa Bay is willing to give David “ample time” to make a decision on if he wants to continue his career.

According to Anderson, other teams are checking on David’s interest in playing elsewhere.

Falcons

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said at the NFL Combine he’s comfortable with Kirk Cousins as their backup quarterback. He praised the veteran for handling his benching in favor of Michael Penix “really well.”

“Kirk handled that really well at the end of the season,” Fontenot said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, Kirk’s a really talented player, he’s a great man, all those things. Again, he handled that role well at the end of the season.”

Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos including the Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Texans, and Vikings.

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said the team hopes to build up the trenches on the defensive side of the ball in order to bolster the run defense.

“We’re looking to build that defensive line like we built that offensive line last season, give the fans a good product on the field — give all of us a good product on the field,” Morgan said, via NY Times. “And we’re excited about the guys in free agency. We’re excited about the guys in the draft and we think we can fill some of those holes.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales reiterated that defensive line help would be a top priority for Carolina this off-season.

“Let’s be honest, we know we have to address the run game,” Canales said an hour after Morgan’s podium appearance. “We know it starts up front. We did that on the offensive line last year, so we’re very clear about that being a high priority for us.”

Canales was excited when talking about the defensive line prospects in this year’s draft.

“There’s just a lot of quality players that fit the traits, that have the physical attributes and have the play style and all that,” Canales said. “That’s a cool thing for us as we continue to build our defense.”