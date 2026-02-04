NFC Notes: Lavonte David, Jaycee Horn, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

said that at this point in his career, he is only interested in playing for Tampa Bay. David added that he would feel awkward and uncomfortable joining another franchise after spending 14 years with the Buccaneers.

He also mentioned that he was unsure he could commit and take things seriously if he had to train and play elsewhere.

Falcons

The Falcons recently hired Ian Cunningham as their new general manager following his time as the Bears’ assistant GM. Cunningham said he takes a “long-term” approach to roster building, but also acknowledges that he needs to think “in the now.”

“We’re always going to be thinking long-term,” Cunningham said, via FalconsWire. “But like I said earlier, you’ve got to think about it in the now, and you’ve got to think about it in the future. You don’t want to have too much dead money. We’re gonna be creative and innovative in that area moving forward.”

As for his approach in the NFL Draft, Cunningham said he likes to use picks as currency and can use them in different ways.

“I love picks, man,” Cunningham said. “So you use those as currency. Either, you can use it as trading up. You can trade for proven players. It allows you more swings at the plate. So there’s different ways you can use them. But that’s why you value them. That’s why we will value them.”

Panthers

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn was elected to his second straight Pro Bowl after recording a career high of five interceptions. Horn feels like he could’ve been a Pro Bowler in the first three years of his career, but injuries held him back.

“Obviously, you go through the type injuries and stuff like that, it comes up in the back of your mind, but I’m so focused on, I feel like I missed out on three Pro Bowls being hurt,” Horn said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s site.

Horn added that he’s always trying to play at a high level.

“I feel like I should have made a Pro Bowl every year if I were playing. So I’m so focused on just trying to keep my game at a high level and just seeing where it falls at the end of the day,” Horn said.

As for the Panthers’ Wild Card loss to the Rams, Horn was upset to lose but is proud of how far the organization has come.

“Obviously, you’re upset when you lose a playoff game at home, and it was a tough loss, last second,” Horn said. “But, when you sit back and just look at where we were, like a guy like me, my rookie year, and the years after that, to see how far we came, that this past season was definitely a win to get to the playoffs, but we can make that next level jump, and I think we will.”