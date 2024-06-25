NFC Notes: Leonard Floyd, Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers signed DE Leonard Floyd in free agency to add a veteran who can help slow the run down. San Francisco defensive assistant Brandon Staley described Floyd’s profile from their time together in Chicago.

“Leonard is one of the top players I’ve ever coached,” Staley said, via Fox Sports’ Eric Williams. “I coached him in two spots. I’ve been able to see his growth and improvement as a player. And I felt like last year he played as well as he’s ever played, and that’s saying a lot because he’s played at a high level.”

“He’s been a part of No. 1 defenses wherever he’s been — with Chicago, the Rams and part of a really good group last year in Buffalo. … Leonard’s résumé speaks for itself, and I think he’s going to be a great fit for this team and our style of play.”

Rams

After a historic season in 2021, Rams WR Cooper Kupp has dealt with many injuries that have kept him off the field or limited his play. Kupp finally feels fully healthy and reiterated his goal for another Super Bowl.

“Getting healthy during the offseason was a big deal, being able to do all the things I want to do,” Kupp said, via Fox Sports’ Eric Williams. “Last season was rehab [from the ankle injury] for all of it until training camp. And so I’ve been able to go back and … train with the same people I’ve trained with for the last four years, when I was actually dialed in, and have the same consistency that I’ve been able to do every day.”

“The goal is to win games, win Super Bowls. That’s always what it is. I don’t have personal goals that I have set for myself, other than I want to be out there. When training camp starts and Week 1 starts up, I want to be a better football player than I was before, improving and growing from one year to the next.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said he “couldn’t be happier” with the effort he’s seen from the team through the early days of their offseason program.

“Couldn’t be happier with the effort,” Macdonald said, via FanNation. “That’s what I was just telling them. The effort, the intent, the energy, the attitude, all of the things we’re asking them to do, they responded every day and I’m just really excited about where we’re at. We’ve been going at it – we had the extra week – so I felt like it was an opportunity to get out of here healthy and have a great offseason.”