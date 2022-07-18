NFC Notes: Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette didn’t attend OTA’s and coaches were not thrilled when he showed up to mandatory minicamp weighing nearly 260 pounds.

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds],” said Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times. “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on.”

Falcons

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall writes in an ideal world, Falcons safeties Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins will have won starting jobs by the end of the year. However, they have to beat out veterans Erik Harris and Dean Marlowe first.

Kendall adds the Falcons want to be able to play more man coverage and the hope is the signing of veteran CB Casey Hayward and the return of slot corner Isaiah Oliver from a torn ACL allow them to do that.

Panthers

Panthers first-round OT Ikem Ekwonu isn’t getting caught up in the team’s quarterback battle, adding that he feels the offensive line will be ready to go and will protect whoever is taking snaps under center.

“Whoever the coaching staff puts out there, you know, I feel like we’ll be ready to go,” Ekwonu said, via Around The NFL. “We’re all just excited to enter training camp. I feel like we all got full confidence in the coaching staff and whoever’s back there, I’ll be doing everything I can to keep him safe.”

Ekwonu believes that the team having competitions at nearly every position on the field will bring out the best in everybody.

“I feel like, competition brings best out of everybody,” Ekwonu said. “I’m just gonna leave it at that, competition brings out the best in everybody. I’m excited for the future of this program.“