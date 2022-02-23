NFC Notes: Lions, Adams, Campbell, Packers, Vikings, Cousins

“I don’t really have anything to say about the people who may feel like my rookie season was a fluke,” St. Brown said, via ESPN. “All I can do is try to prove them wrong. For me, I’m not really worried about other people. I’m worried about myself, the team and what I know I can do. As a receiver, there are so many little things that you can do. A lot of drills, getting in and out of your breaks, catching the ball, working my releases off the press, getting stronger, working on your balance. I’m not gonna stop what I do now. Coming in, you don’t really know what to expect in the NFL. Being a rookie, you’re new. You’re just trying to make the team coming out of camp. Then after you make the team, you want to figure out how to get on the field and make plays, and then once you make plays, you want to figure out how to keep making those plays and be a consistent player for your team. So, for me, that process of going from the start to the end was a steady upward climb for me, but now, for me, it’s starting to become a leader. I want to help the younger guys moving forward, with those that we draft. I feel like we’ve got a really young team with a lot of young talented players. I feel like we’ve got a shot to do something if we can just all come together and be one and really have each other’s back, we’ll be pretty good moving forward.”

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard and Jordan Reid don’t expect the Lions to do anything different with the No. 2 pick than taking one of either Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux.