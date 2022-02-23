NFC Notes: Lions, Adams, Campbell, Packers, Vikings, Cousins

Lions
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is ready to start the 2022 season and isn’t concerned about anyone who doubts the output he had in 2021.
“I don’t really have anything to say about the people who may feel like my rookie season was a fluke,” St. Brown said, via ESPN. “All I can do is try to prove them wrong. For me, I’m not really worried about other people. I’m worried about myself, the team and what I know I can do. As a receiver, there are so many little things that you can do. A lot of drills, getting in and out of your breaks, catching the ball, working my releases off the press, getting stronger, working on your balance. I’m not gonna stop what I do now. Coming in, you don’t really know what to expect in the NFL. Being a rookie, you’re new. You’re just trying to make the team coming out of camp. Then after you make the team, you want to figure out how to get on the field and make plays, and then once you make plays, you want to figure out how to keep making those plays and be a consistent player for your team. So, for me, that process of going from the start to the end was a steady upward climb for me, but now, for me, it’s starting to become a leader. I want to help the younger guys moving forward, with those that we draft. I feel like we’ve got a really young team with a lot of young talented players. I feel like we’ve got a shot to do something if we can just all come together and be one and really have each other’s back, we’ll be pretty good moving forward.”
- ESPN’s Eric Woodyard and Jordan Reid don’t expect the Lions to do anything different with the No. 2 pick than taking one of either Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Packers
- The Packers converted $7.215 million of DT Kenny Clark‘s $8.25 million base salary into a signing bonus and converted his $6.4 million roster bonus into a signing bonus. The team also added two void years which will allow the new signing bonus totals to be prorated over five years. (Rob Demovsky)
- Regardless of what happens with QB Aaron Rodgers, the Packers will likely want to keep WR Davante Adams to either help young QB Jordan Love or use the franchise tag on him before trading him, as the team can’t allow him to walk away and get nothing in return at this point. (NFL.com)
- Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says he isn’t going to entertain “hypotheticals” related to potentially trading Rodgers this offseason. (Ryan Wood)
- Gutekunst told the media he would prefer to reach an extension with Adams instead of using the franchise tag on him, but also said it’s possible he walks in free agency this offseason. (Wood)
- Gutekunst commented on his excitement surrounding Love, who was finally able to see the field this season: “Obviously I’m sure there are some things he would have liked to go different in the games that he played, but I thought there were some positive signs.” (Wood)
- When it comes to what the team is missing in order to make it to a Super Bowl, Gutekunst said the team needs to just play better in big moments: “I don’t think we’re missing anything. I don’t look at it that way. I just think we need to play better in those moments.” (Wood)
- When asked about LB De’Vondre Campbell and CB Rasul Douglas, Gutekunst wouldn’t say much about their contract situations: “Those two guys had great years for us. We would love to retain them going forward.” (Wood)
- Gutekunst revealed the Packers were “very interested” in Campbell when he signed with the Cardinals two years ago, however, the two sides could not come to an agreement: “We’re very optimistic and hopeful to get him back into the fold.” (Wood)
- Gutekunst also noted the restructuring of Clark’s contract, adding “there will be many more” restructures this offseason: “I think Kenny being kind of the anchor and pillar of our defense, that was an easy one to start off with.” (Wood)
- Gutekunst added the team will not have a “fire sale” by releasing players to get under the cap in 2022: “I don’t see us having to get rid of a bunch of players.” (Wood)
- As for struggling veteran K Mason Crosby, Gutekunst expects him to make the 90-man roster and never thought about changing kickers during the season. (Wood)
- Gutekunst spoke about T David Bakhtiari and G Elgton Jenkins, noting he feels “really good” about Bakhtiari and said Jenkins’s rehab from a torn ACL is going well. (Matt Schneidman)
- When it comes to keeping OLB Za’Darius Smith, Gutekunst notes things will need to fall into place in order for it to happen: “A lot of pieces that kinda have to fit to make that work.” (Schneidman)
Vikings
- In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says he thinks the new Vikings coaching staff legitimately likes QB Kirk Cousins and views him as someone to build around.
- Rapoport adds he thinks it’s more likely the Vikings approach Cousins about an extension to lower his $45 million cap hit in 2022 than explore any kind of trade.
- Regarding the rumored call from the Panthers, Rapoport guesses they will at some point call on everyone who could possibly be available in search of an upgrade. He does not think the Vikings leaked the report to drum up interest.
- The Vikings will not be retaining assistant RB coach/quality control assistant AC Patterson, who spent the past three seasons with the team. (Chris Tomasson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!