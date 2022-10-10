NFC Notes: Lions, Odell Beckham, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell believes the team has hit rock bottom following their blowout loss on Sunday.

“Look, you just be honest with them. You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better,” Campbell said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “And, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Lions Saivion Smith , who left the field in an ambulance Sunday, is in concussion protocol and tests showed no neck issues. CB, who left the field in an ambulance Sunday, is in concussion protocol and tests showed no neck issues.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown says he felt about 85 percent and decided to play, but feels the bye week has come at the right time for him to recover. (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be healthy enough to join a team in mid-November, and there will be a handful of teams with a need at wide receiver and championship hopes vying for his services. The Packers could be one of those teams, but QB Aaron Rodgers stopped short of lobbying publicly for Beckham.

“First, he’s not healthy yet, I don’t think,” Rodgers said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “So I don’t really feel like there’s a need to comment until he’s healthy. That’s a question for Brian (Gutekunst) and his staff. But I’m always going to be for adding anybody to our squad that can help us win. Whether or not we need an OBJ, who knows? But I like the person, love the player and just want him to be healthy, honestly. He’s been through a lot the last few years, and that’s the most important thing.”

Vikings

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Vikings Ty Chandler broke his thumb, with the team trying to determine if he can still play. fifth-round RBbroke his thumb, with the team trying to determine if he can still play.