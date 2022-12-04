NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Christian Watson

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell following a big win over the Jaguars: “I feel like this is five weeks in a row we’ve continued to grow and get better.” (Colton Pouncy)

Campbell says there's a "good chance" that OLB Romeo Okwara makes his season debut next week. (Kyle Meinke)

makes his season debut next week. (Kyle Meinke) Campbell noted that he limited WR Jameson Williams to just six snaps in his first career game to help him get his feet under him. (Meinke)

It took a while but Packers second-round WR Christian Watson has overcome some bumps and bruises and stops and starts to blossom into the player Green Bay thought it was getting when it traded up for him. He has eight touchdowns in his past four games.

“Proud of him,” Packers WR Sammy Watkins said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “He stuck it through and went through the gauntlet, and I think everybody’s starting to see his blessings and see everything that he’s about. I think it was good for him to experience what he experienced.”

That type of production is pretty unprecedented in Packers history despite the great receivers they’ve had. Watson’s still working through some drop issues and rawness but his size and athleticism has translated right away. It’s no coincidence that the Packers’ offense has looked a lot better the past few weeks with Watson’s speed helping take the top off the defense.

“I think I was just able to show obviously the type of player I am, obviously the things I can do with the ball in my hands,” Watson said. “Be able to create mismatches out there, win one-on-ones. It’s hard to say after a team doesn’t get it done, but obviously, I think I’ve been able to show who I am a little bit the last couple games.”

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on another big game from WR Christian Watson : “It’s been a rapid, wild development. It’s hard to think about someone who goes from being kind of here-or-there, minimal-production to a home-run player.” (Rob Demovsky)

Rodgers on his injuries after the bye week: "The thumb is close to a non-issue and the ribs will be close probably." (Demovsky)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on the team becoming the winningest NFL franchise: "The significance of this game, that's a pretty cool deal to be the NFL's all-time winningest franchise." (Ryan Wood)