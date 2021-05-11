NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
This new Lions regime has made it evident from the first press conference that it will be different than the previous, buttoned-down outfit led by Patriots proteges Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn. The latest example was during the draft when cameras caught Detroit’s war room celebration for drafting LT Penei Sewell, which included HC Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes exuberantly hugging and high-fiving everyone in the room, including owner Sheila Ford Hamp.
“Right when that came across the league wire that Miami had selected Waddle, I’m telling you it was like the opponent we’re playing just missed a field goal and we won,” Campbell said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Man, look, the scouts have a hand in it and we want them to have a say. And these scouts, and Brad in particular, have spent three seasons on some of these guys. …
“There’s this whole thing, ‘act like you’ve been there before.’ Well, guess what? We haven’t been there before. This is our first time together, man. This is our first time collectively. And if you’re Brad, this is Brad’s game, man. If you’re a GM, this is your first shot. This would be like a head coach getting his first win. It’s a big deal.”
- Breer adds the Lions considered a trade down the board that would have still potentially left them in a position to take Sewell if the Panthers passed. But ultimately they stayed put.
- The Athletic’s Chris Burke writes former Notre Dame G Tommy Kraemer might have the best chances of any of the Lions’ undrafted free agents to make the team given Detroit’s need for depth at guard.
- He adds to keep an eye on former Arkansas CB Jerry Jacobs and former Kansas State CB A.J. Parker as contributors in the secondary.
- Lions’ UDFA WR Jonathan Adams will receive $90,000 total guaranteed, including $80,000 of his first-year base salary guaranteed, and a $10,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- Lions’ second-year CB Jeff Okudah on how he feels following surgery: “I’m feeling great. I’m definitely trending towards one hundred percent.” (Dave Birkett)
Packers
Packers’ WR Davante Adams admitted that he was “scared a little bit” after the news about Aaron Rodgers surfaced a few weeks ago.
“I didn’t really know what to think. Hadn’t really spoken to him,” Adams told Colin Cowherd. “It wasn’t the best news to receive when I’m out there trying to have a good time. It scared me a little bit. But there are a lot of things that go into this, so I was like, ‘Let’s just calm down. Let’s see what’s going on.’ We’ll talk to him and then ultimately try to figure out what’s going on with this thing.”
Adams said he has talked to Rodgers and the two parties have “got to iron out a few things.”
“I defend my guys on everything, man,” Adams said. “We all know it’s a pretty dense business. There’s a lot that happens, a lot that goes on here. Just like any other job you want to be happy. Once you have gained that respect, you want to be treated with that type of respect. There are certain things that I can’t speak on specifics, but there are certain things that he wants and maybe the club wasn’t so excited about living up to right away. That can affect a guy who’s done so much for an organization. He’s put his body and really laid his life on the line out there for that team and for his teammates and everything. I’ve been behind him 100 percent throughout the whole thing. Obviously, I’m praying everything works out and that we get him back and we can continue to go out there and do stuff like what you see on the screen there because it’s a lot of fun doing that.”
Vikings
- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has already worked out with new QB Kellen Mond: “I feel like he’s going to be a good player on this team. … He has a very strong arm… I think he will be a great addition to this team.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Jefferson also said the majority of Vikings players will attend offseason workouts: “Most of the guys on the team are attending. We all thought it was going to be a good idea to get a quick start to really build that connection again.” (Tomasson)
- Jefferson said he is excited to play with CB Patrick Peterson: “I’m so excited to have Patrick Peterson, a former Tiger that played with my brother and I have so many memories and different things for him.” (Tomasson)
- As for this season’s expectations, Jefferson said the goal is to win a championship: “I’m excited for this season. I feel like we have a good chance of making it to the playoffs and going far and hopefully getting a Super Bowl.” (Tomasson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!