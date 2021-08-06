NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams are not fans of being underrated and the group is ready to prove themselves in 2021.

“I feel like we’re all pretty motivated. We know everybody is kind of counting us out,” Perriman said via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “It’s a huge opportunity for everybody in the room. My focus is really on getting better every day and just doing our part and the rest will take care of itself.”

“I feel like I’ve kind of been overlooked my whole career. I came in undrafted so I kind of have that type of chip on my shoulder that I always play with,” said Williams. “It definitely fuels you to get the recognition that you feel like you deserve and stuff, but I feel like we have a great group of receivers especially.”

Williams dislocated his pinkie in practice Tuesday but HC Dan Campbell said it’s a minor injury that will not keep the veteran out of practice. (Tim Twentyman)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said he reached out to backup QB Jordan Love multiple times to check in with him and keep him informed of his stance on the team.

“And then I just reached out; I reached out a number of times [to] check on him [and] see how he’s doing,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I didn’t hold things from him. I let him know where I was at mentally and what I was thinking about. And hopefully he appreciated that.”

Rodgers compared his current situation with Love to when he was drafted by the Packers in 2005 as the heir apparent to Brett Favre.

“I just felt that’s what I would want in that situation, just to hear from the guy. And also, there’s a love and an appreciation and a friendship there, just like it was with me and Brett. So I wanted to make sure I checked in with him and let him know I was thinking about him.”

Rodgers added that he understands what Love is going through as the backup this offseason, pointing out that he similarly led OTAs and training camp in 2006 and 2007 before Favre eventually returning to first-team duties.

“I have a lot of respect and love for Jordan, and I understand it’s got to be tough what he went through,” Rodgers said. “I went through it for two years in the offseason, going in ’06 and ’07, I was the guy the entire offseason, going through quarterback school, going through most of the OTAs, taking all the reps, and then here comes Favrey coming back — and obviously I’m back on the bench. Thankfully I went through that, and I can understand a little bit about what he’s going through, so I just try to keep that in mind the entire time.”

Rodgers said he’s learned to pick his battles in regards to roster decisions, but praised his relationship with HC Matt LaFleur, OC Nathaniel Hackett, and QBs coach Luke Getsy.

“There’s always things I want to veto, but I’ve learned to pick my battles,” Rodgers said. “The great thing about Matt and I’s relationship and having Hack and Getsy in there is the lines of communication are fantastic. We’re always talking through things, and I think we’re just understanding each other’s personalities a little bit.”

Vikings

The agent of former Vikings’ CB Jeff Gladney, Brian Overstreet, issued a statement on Tuesday night, following reports that the cornerback would be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list should he sign with another NFL team.

“It’s a good thing that innocent until proven guilty still exists in this country,” Overstreet said, via Ian Rapoport. “Unfortunately, the Vikings don’t view it the same way. Today, Jeff was indicted which is simply a normal step in the judicial process. It means the case is going to trial and nothing more. It does not speak to his guilt or innocence. We received information that the complaining witness, in this case, came forward and requested the case not be prosecuted. The Vikings did what they thought was best for their organization which we respect, but we still strongly believe in Jeff Gladney’s innocence. We look forward to his day in court so that he can clear his name. At this time, out of respect for the legal process and all parties involved, Jeff and his representatives will have no further comments.”

Ben Goessling reports that Gladney’s release will void his base salary guarantees and save the Vikings $1.1 million this year, $1.6 million next year, and $1.47 million in 2023.

Vikings Andrew Patterson on bringing in former Browns’ DT Sheldon Richardson : “In my mind, I’ve got two starting (three techniques in Dalvin Tomlinson and Sheldon Richardson.” ( co-defensive coordinatoron bringing in former Browns’ DT: “In my mind, I’ve got two starting (three techniques inand Sheldon Richardson.” ( Chris Tomasson

Patterson mentioned the situation involving former first-round pick Gladney: “I feel sorry that he’s in the situation that he’s in. Me, personally, if it’s true, then I don’t.” (Chris Tomasson)