NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said they are being cautious by resting WR Tyrell Williams (groin) this week but they plan on him being available for Week 1.

“We’re just being smart with him,” Campbell said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’ll be down this week, but he’ll be OK. He ought to be back next week ready to go, so we’re being smart on some of these guys.”

Packers

Packers WR Randall Cobb is undoubtedly a beloved figure in Green Bay. But Cobb’s playing peak is firmly in the rearview mirror and that’s been clear for a couple of seasons now, which is one reason eyebrows were raised when Aaron Rodgers twisted the front office’s arm into trading for Cobb. Rodgers defended the move though, saying that beyond Cobb’s on-field production, the way he practices and carries himself as a veteran is valuable for the rest of the team’s receiving corps to see.

“There’s been so many moments throughout camp where you’re like, ‘Woah, that was really f—- smart,’ or, ‘Woah, that was a really amazing play,’ or, ‘Wow, he’s still athletically super gifted,’ or, ‘I’ve never seen a shallow cross run that precisely,’” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “There’s been like one thing every single day that he’s done that a lot of people have said, ‘Wow, that’s why 12 wanted him so bad. That’s why he’s gonna be an important part of what we’re doing.’ We need him, 100 percent.”

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had high praise of WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling ‘s mentality and how it translated on the field: “The person is in a way different head space. I think he is so settled mentally. Very clear. Very present.” (Ryan Wood)

Rodgers said Packers second-round C Josh Myers must play "like a veteran" after making a mistake in Thursday's practice: "We need him to play more like a veteran, and not like a rookie." (Wood)

must play “like a veteran” after making a mistake in Thursday’s practice: “We need him to play more like a veteran, and not like a rookie.” (Wood) Regarding Myers, Rodgers points out that he made an adjustment at the line and the rookie center didn’t change the cadence. In the end, Rodgers is confident Myers will learn from his mistake: “I made an adjustment and he decided to not change the cadence by himself. Just about everybody else probably moved but he was kind of doing his own thing … that’ll be his one-time mistake on that. You need plays like that. I’m not mad about that.” (Matt Schneidman)

Although Rodgers mentioned he’s vaccinated, he said he won’t judge the teammates who aren’t. (Schneidman)

Vikings

Vikings OC Klint Kubiak singled out WR K.J. Osborn for the training camp he’s put together this summer.

“I think K.J. has had a solid camp,” Kubiak said, via VikingsWire.com. “He’s still improving and he can still get a whole lot better. He’s had his days where he’s been great. He’s had his days where he hasn’t been as good, but I think [wide receivers] coach [Keenan] McCardell has worked really hard with him, and I’ve seen his game take another step this training camp.

“We have a lot of trust in him. He can play multiple positions. He’s a very intelligent player. He’s smart and it matters to him. The details matter to him. With a player at wide receiver, they have to, because you have to play so many spots. So I’m pleased with his work habits.”