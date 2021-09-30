NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Regarding rumored interest from the University of Southern California in Lions OC Anthony Lynn in their head coaching job, Lynn responded that he has “no intention” to leave for another position during the season: “My focus right now is one million percent on the Detroit Lions.” (Kyle Meinke)

in their head coaching job, Lynn responded that he has “no intention” to leave for another position during the season: “My focus right now is one million percent on the Detroit Lions.” (Kyle Meinke) Lynn said USC has not reached out to him about their head coaching role. (Dave Birkett)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said CB Kevin King still has a concussion: “He’s working through the protocol and doing better.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

said CB still has a concussion: “He’s working through the protocol and doing better.” (Wes Hodkiewicz) LaFleur added OL Elgton Jenkins and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling both need the full week to see if they can play on Sunday. (Hodkiewicz)

and WR both need the full week to see if they can play on Sunday. (Hodkiewicz) LaFleur added there is “no long-term concern” over Valdes-Scantling’s hamstring injury. (Bill Huber)

Packers WR Davante Adams said he and QB Aaron Rodgers work diligently on their connection: “Anytime we have a route on air or something, and we don’t click on it, we’ve got to repeat it.” (Ryan Wood)

said he and QB work diligently on their connection: “Anytime we have a route on air or something, and we don’t click on it, we’ve got to repeat it.” (Ryan Wood) Adams mentioned his contract uncertainty doesn’t change how he views big wins like Sunday vs. San Francisco: “After a game like that, I’m not more emotional because we don’t know what’s going to happen after this year.” (Wood)

Packers OL coach Adam Stenavich said OL David Bakhtiari helped OL Yosh Nijman after his first drive: “He was just kind of making sure Yosh was good to go one-on-one.” (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is hopeful he will be able to play on Sunday.

“Attacking my rehab every day real hard,” Cook said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “We’ll see how this thing plays out, but I’m extremely confident in what we’ve got going on in the training room and what they’re doing to get me back on the field. I’m extremely confident. We’ll see how this week plays out and how I respond.”

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter said he’s healthy from last year’s neck injury: “I feel like I’m back. … I feel great. … Doing what I need to do to put my team in a position to win.” (Chris Tomasson)

said he’s healthy from last year’s neck injury: “I feel like I’m back. … I feel great. … Doing what I need to do to put my team in a position to win.” (Chris Tomasson) Vikings OC Klint Kubiak called Rashod Hill their starting left tackle: “Rashod’s our guy.” (Chris Tomasson)

called their starting left tackle: “Rashod’s our guy.” (Chris Tomasson) Kubiak said Vikings first-round OT Christian Darrisaw is getting time at practice but has “a lot of catching up to do.” (Ben Goessling)