NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said he and GM Brian Gutekunst have had a good relationship: “There has been great communication. I’ve enjoyed the conversations I’ve had with Brian (Gutekunst) throughout the year so far.” (Matt Schneidman)

said he and GM have had a good relationship: “There has been great communication. I’ve enjoyed the conversations I’ve had with Brian (Gutekunst) throughout the year so far.” (Matt Schneidman) Packers released LB Jaylon Smith . (NFLTR)

. (NFLTR) Packers placed QB Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR) Packers released LS Hunter Bradley .

Packers signed LS Steven Wirtel to their active roster.

to their active roster. Packers released LB Aaron Adeoye from their practice squad.

from their practice squad. Packers signed DL Abdullah Anderson to their practice squad.

Vikings

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook said the offense has to find a rhythm, as the Minnesota offense has started to slump in recent weeks after a hot start to the season.

“I think we just have to find ourselves. I think we have to get in a rhythm and get things going. You can’t finger point one thing from another. It’s a different group from last year, a whole different everything,” Cook said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Cook added the players have to execute better no matter what the play-calls are.

“No matter what’s getting called or what’s the play call, we have to go execute at a high level. I think that’s the mindset we have to have through the whole game. That’s the killer mindset. We have to go get that. We’ve got it in the locker room. We’ve got the guys, the talent and everything, but that’s not going to win us football games. We’ve got to dig deep and we’ve got to want it.” Cook said via Cronin.

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer believes that running the football is still a huge part of the team’s offensive identity and would like to see the team recommit to Cook and the ground game.

“We kind of got away on a couple of series. We were trying to be aggressive in some of the parts there. I think we threw the ball 9 straight times in the 2nd half and went three-and-out 3 times. We have to be able to run the football. We’ve got to get the ball to Dalvin, and we’ve got to try to get the ball to Jefferson and Thielen. When Jefferson got out, we’ve got to try to get the ball to Adam a little bit more. We’ve got to try to get the ball in the hands of our playmakers.” he said via Cronin.

Vikings GM Rick Spielman was on hand to scout Nevada QB Carson Strong in person this past weekend. (Ben Goessling)