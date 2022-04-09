NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that he doesn’t believe that you need an elite quarterback to have long-term success as a team.

“No, I don’t think you need that,” Campbell said, via Detroit Free Press. “I think that those guys like that are obviously, they’re special. And they certainly can give you a better chance. But no, I don’t believe you have to have one of those guys to have sustained success.”

Campbell said that ideally, the team is looking for a “day 1 starter” at the top of the draft.

“That’s really what you’re trying to acquire, a guy that you can feel like can come in and he’s going to be able to have solid production for you,” Campbell said. “I mean, that’s kind of the idea. We need to feel like, all right, this guy comes in, it may take just a little bit, but you’d like to believe by the time you hit your first game that this player’s starting for you and is going to be able to produce. And then be able to grow every year a little bit here.”

Campbell mentioned that they came away from the Senior Bowl impressed with QB Malik Willis and QB Sam Howell.

“We got better exposure than anybody else that hasn’t directly been around them, so I feel like we got a pretty good handle on both of them — and I like both of them,” Campbell said. “Look, Malik, he’s explosive now. This guy’s an explosive athlete and he’ll learn to play the quarterback position, but he’s explosive.”

Campbell didn’t rule out selecting a quarterback with the team’s number two overall pick in the upcoming draft.

“Look, if you really love a guy, right? If you really love a guy and you know people are going to be all over him, and the only way to acquire that guy is pick them where they’re at, it’s something worth thinking about, especially if you think you can develop those guys.”

Campbell prioritizes building the team over rushing to select a quarterback, but noted that the team will pull the trigger on their guy when they find him.

“Now, the right guy is sitting there at the right pick at that position, then let’s do it. But we like Goff and I like where he’s at. He finished strong. Keep adding pieces and then, man, whenever that is — is it next year? Is it this year? Is it two years from now? And the right guy’s sitting there, then you figure out a way to get that guy. You figure out a way when it’s the right guy.”

Packers

The Packers hosted Wisconsin S Scott Nelson for a workout on Friday. (Aaron Wilson)

Vikings

Vikings DT Jullian Taylor hasn’t played in an NFL game since tearing his ACL back in 2019 and is excited to get back on the field with Minnesota.

“Excited, blessed and grateful for this opportunity,” Taylor posted on social media. “I’m in a beautiful place right now in my life. I have to deliver. I’m back on my bully Thank you God.”