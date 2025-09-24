NFC Notes: Luther Burden, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears WR Luther Burden III had three receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown in Chicago’s 31-14 win over the Cowboys in Week 3. Bears QB Caleb Williams said the rookie receiver has grown a lot since joining the team and is quickly building trust with him.

“As you all know, as Luther said, if you get the ball in his hands, it’s a problem,” Williams said, via BearsWire. “We always want to be able to get our guys the ball. And today I think Luther showed up big time for us. He’s continuing to grow. We’re excited for him and his growth. And I think being able to get him the ball builds a lot of confidence for him, a lot of trust between us and the coaches and myself as his QB, and we’re going to keep growing and he’s going to be a big playmaker for us.”

Lions

The Lions capped off a 96-yard drive in the fourth quarter of Monday Night’s 38-30 win over the Ravens, where WR Amon-Ra St. Brown took a handoff before pitching the ball to Jahmyr Gibbs, who ran in for a touchdown. Detroit QB Jared Goff said they first installed that play three years ago and wound up working perfectly.

“That was a play that we’ve practiced for a few years now,” Goff said, via Dave Birkett of The Athletic. “I don’t know if we’ve ever called it, but it was good timing for it, and it worked perfectly.”

Lions DT Tyleik Williams praised Detroit’s offense for sustaining long drives to help rest their defense.

“We had to chase (Lamar), and it’s tiring,” Williams said. “Goff and the offense had a great day today. Keeping us off the field keeps us fresh. Just complementary football.”

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson had a big forced fumble on Ravens RB Derrick Henry with their team holding a narrow 28-24 lead.

“I saw that ball cradling a little bit, and I put my head down and just threw the biggest hook I could,” Hutchinson said.

Lions WR Jameson Williams‘ three-year, $80 million extension includes a $17,335,656 signing bonus and $68,278,000 option bonus. He’s set to make a guaranteed salary of $13,493,000 in 2026, and nonguaranteed salaries of $1,260,000 in 2027, $1,305,000 in 2028, and $1,435,000 in 2029. He can make up to $6,800,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $450,000 regular roster bonus. (OverTheCap)

Packers

The Packers were stunned by the Browns in Week 3, largely in part to a late-game interception from QB Jordan Love, which set Cleveland up inside the five-yard line to tie the game with their only touchdown. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur admitted they had a bad play-call on that third down, where the Browns had a perfect defensive coverage to take away the in-breaking route from the slot receiver.

“We figured we’d have man coverage, which we got, and they did better than we did,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “A lot of teams will do that when they’re playing man free. They’ll pass off an inside breaking route and then fall into that next window. So yeah, it’s just a bad play call. What’s unfortunate is our defense was doing so well and we knew we couldn’t make a deadly mistake like that offensively to give them a short field. That’s exactly what happened.”

Love thinks the key to getting back on track and being legit contenders is limiting the self-inflicted wounds like pre-snap penalties and turnovers.

“I feel like we were hurting ourselves more than anything with some of the penalties and the little things,” Love said. “I felt like we were putting some good drives together, but at the end of the day, I feel like we just hurt ourselves a little too much. But like I said, give them credit. They’re a good defense. We’ve got to find ways to be able to go out there and take advantage of what they’re doing.”