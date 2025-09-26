NFC Notes: Mac Jones, 49ers, Rams

Mac Jones

49ers QB Mac Jones filled in for Brock Purdy in Week 3, leading San Francisco to a 16-15 win over the Cardinals when K Eddy Pineiro converted a last-second game-winning field goal. Jones came to the team holding a 4-23 record when trailing in the fourth quarter, but he’s looking to change the narrative on his late-game woes.

“I failed a lot in that situation to be honest,” Jones said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I really was just motivated to change the narrative… Not to look in the past but I did think about that and just took a deep breath and just kind of blanked everything and said, ‘All right, let’s play a new game here and go down there and score.'”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan highly praised Jones for his execution in the game’s final drive.

“I thought he did some really good things,” Shanahan said. “The way he came back on the end on that last drive, he was unbelievable. Even scrambling around when his knee was bothering him.”

Jones said he enjoys operating in a no-huddle offense.

“I love it,” Jones said. “I enjoy it because I think it takes thinking out of it and you just go out there and play and you get into a rhythm. … You’re trying to run the play that’s called and you’re not trying to chase the play. You need a touchdown or field goal, but you just got to take it one play at a time.”

Rams

According to Rams HC Sean McVay, it appears as if fourth-round RB Jarquez Hunter will not make an offensive impact this season and will be predominantly used on special teams, unless injuries dictate otherwise.

“He’s doing good,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “He’s doing really well. [running backs coach] Ron [Gould] does an excellent job. I feel really good about what I’ve seen from Kyren and Blake each of the last couple weeks. At some point we’re going to need him, but those two guys are going to be the ones that we’ll continue to lean on in the running game. Jarquez will continue to try to make his presence felt on special teams. Then at some point, we’re going to need him and he has to keep developing and that’s exactly what he’s doing in the background and he’s getting better as well.”

49ers

With 49ers DE Kyle Bosa out for the season, Matt Barrows of The Athletic points out that DEs Bryce Huff and Mykel Williams will effectively take over edge rushing duties, while a final roster spot will go to one of their practice squad players like Robert Beal Jr., Trevis Gipson, or William Bradley-King.

Barrows checked in with six different beat writers for 0-3 teams for potential trade candidates at defensive end. Barrows ranks them as follows: Titans DL Arden Key, Dolphins DE Bradley Chubb , Saints DE Carl Granderson , Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux , Texans DE Derek Barnett , and Jets DL Micheal Clemons .

Dolphins DE , Saints DE , Giants EDGE , Texans DE , and Jets DL . Barrows also thinks it’d be realistic to see the Bengals trade veteran DE Trey Hendrickson, given their struggles to sign him to an extension. However, the downsides to acquiring him would be potentially parting with a second-round pick and Hendrickson wanting his contract restructured.

49ers QB Mac Jones says he’s making progress from knee injury day by day. His expectation is he will be ready for Sunday whether he’s starting or the backup. (Nick Wagoner)