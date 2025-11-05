NFC Notes: Mac Jones, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that the play of QB Mac Jones this season won’t be a factor when starting QB Brock Purdy is ready to return.

“They’re not related,” Jones said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “This is Brock’s team and if Brock’s good to go and everything and can play like Brock, there’s no decision to be made. It’s just nice as we go through this with Brock with the uncertainty of the toe, it is cool to have someone playing as good as Mac is. But, they’re not related.”

Cardinals

Former Colts WR Marvin Harrison explained why it’s hard to watch his son, WR Marvin Harrison Jr. play football.

“It’s very hard for me to watch the Cardinals’ offense,” Harrison Sr. said, via ESPN. “And you can quote me on that.”

Harrison has been outspokenly critical of Arizona’s offense and says it’s hard to sit on the sidelines and remain silent.

“The style of offense that I am accustomed to, that I’m used to watching as a professional eye, as a wide receiver … I just can’t relate to watching that [current] offense, that style of offense,” Harrison Sr. said. “Basically, I can’t relate to what goes on there. I think that’s just peacefully put, without pointing fingers or anything. It’s just me. I’m giving you the professional eye. I can’t relate to it. It don’t add up to me. I can’t deal with it.”

Harrison Jr. understands what his dad is going through while defending the team’s offense.

“I think our situations are different,” Harrison Jr. said. “I think the era of football is different, the system I think … to be honest with you guys, it’s just like he played with Peyton Manning, obviously a Hall of Fame quarterback. It’s hard for him to watch. I think it’s a combination of what he’s used to. Obviously, if you’re a parent who’s never played football and you see your kid playing, this is all you know, but he’s been in the locker room, been on an NFL team, been in the best offense with one of the best quarterbacks of all time. So, he kind of sees it all from a different perspective. I think that’s what kind of makes it hard to watch for him.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon says that even if QB Kyler Murray were healthy, Jacoby Brissett would still be getting the start in Week 10. (Gambadoro)

says that even if QB were healthy, would still be getting the start in Week 10. (Gambadoro) According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, there’s a growing sense around the league that even if the Cardinals miss the playoffs this year, GM Monti Ossenfort and Gannon will be given a chance to stick around and pick their own quarterback, which would mean moving on from Murray.

Seahawks

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note the Seahawks traded for WR Rashid Shaheed because of injury concerns with players like WR Cooper Kupp and fifth-round WR Tory Horton . Shaheed’s speed and experience as a returner is expected to help Seattle in a number of different ways.

because of injury concerns with players like WR and fifth-round WR . Shaheed’s speed and experience as a returner is expected to help Seattle in a number of different ways. The Seahawks worked out TE Zack Kuntz, TE Jordan Murray, TE Tyler Neville, and DL Mike Reid.