NFC Notes: Mac Jones, Monti Ossenfort, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- Regarding 49ers QB Mac Jones being a possible trade candidate this offseason, Jason La Canfora of Sportsboom cites league executives from several teams who expect Jones’ price to be “more than most teams would be willing to part with.”
- One high-ranking league official told La Canfora that teams will have to “knock their socks off” to land Jones: “It’s a tough market to read this early in the process. I know that Kyle doesn’t want to lose him. I think they’ll put up a pretty good fight. You’re going to have to knock their socks off.”
- Another executive thinks San Francisco will hold out for a draft pick that values Jones among the “top 20” starters in the league: “You’d better be prepared to trade for a starter, and a top 20 starter, because that’s what Kyle is going to say he is. They’re going to hold out for a real (draft) pick.”
- The decision date for the 49ers on LT Trent Williams would be the tenth day of the league year, which is when a bonus is due. He would count for $15.8 million in dead cap in 2026 and $20.8 million in dead cap in 2027, plus a $2.5 million cap credit in 2027. (OTC)
- The 49ers are not planning on using the franchise tag on K Eddy Piñeiro, per GM John Lynch: “Eddy was obviously fantastic, and we’ve got a couple weeks to continue to work towards something,” (Tafur)
Cardinals
- Jason La Canfora of Sportsboom, citing multiple sources, reports that the Cardinals were “incredibly high” on Klint Kubiak before he signed his deal with the Raiders.
- According to La Canfora, Arizona was also open to waiting until after the Super Bowl to hire Kubiak and was willing to make a “significant allotment” to their coaching staff’s salary.
- Although the Cardinals landed Mike LaFleur, one anonymous general manager told La Canfora: “Trust me, Kubiak was their guy.”
- The GM added that Arizona was willing to do whatever it took to land Kubiak: “They would have done whatever they could to get him, but it wasn’t going to happen. They would have waited as long as it took. And then they had to scramble.”
- Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort: “I know the QB situation is on everyone’s mind. All options are on the table. Still going through the process.” (Urban)
- Ossenfort: “There are two things that suck about life in the NFL, and that’s injuries and losing. Unfortunately, we suffered a lot of both last year.” (Urban)
- When asked about an extension for WR Michael Wilson: “I mean, listen, everybody’s in different situations. Here’s what I’d say about Michael: Michael had an outstanding year for us. He’s a great person. He works, he leads and he produced on the field, so Michael’s about everything we want our program to be about and hopefully he’s here for a long time.” (Weinfuss)
- LaFleur on the possibility of using WR Marvin Harrison Jr. in the slot: “We’re going to put him in the position to most be successful. And so I think that’s, foundationally, what has been really neat about the systems that I’ve been in. The system that [we] will run is who is the slot, who is the X receiver, they’re all interchangeable and you try to maximize however many plays — let’s call it 65 to 70 plays a game — you try to make sure all 65 to 70 matter and those guys are in the right positions at the right time, so we’ll move them around, just like we do all those guy, and again, have a better idea of that once we kind of get going into May. And then obviously through training camp to see where it’s all going to fit.” (Weinfuss)
Rams
- Jason La Canfora of Sportsboom reports that the Rams had “lukewarm” interest in Aaron Rodgers if Matthew Stafford opted to retire this offseason.
