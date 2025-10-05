NFC Notes: Mac Jones, Sean McVay, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that backup QB Mac Jones has been everything the 49ers could have hoped for.

“I was real impressed,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “He played his ass off. He was unbelievable in the first half, got banged up a little bit there in the second half and battled through it, protected the ball. Going against that defense, throwing the ball that many times and not having a turnover, protecting like he did, I can’t say enough good things about Mac.”

Per Shanahan, George Kittle is a "long shot" to have his practice window opened before the game against the Buccaneers, and next week it is more likely to happen. (Nick Wagoner)

The team is also hoping to open the practice window for Malik Mustapha next week. (Wagoner)

Shanahan gave several injury updates, noting that CB Upton Stout has an ankle sprain and is day to day, DT Kalia Davis is having surgery on his broken hand, DT Yetur Gross-Matos will miss some time with a hamstring strain, and DT Alfred Collins has a sprained knee. (Wagoner)

Cardinals

The Cardinals recently announced plans for their new training facility and team headquarters. Arizona QB Kyler Murray hopes he’s still a part of the team by the time things open in 2028.

“It’s beautiful,” Murray said, via NFL.com. “I don’t know when it’s coming out, but hopefully I’m here to see it.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay was asked how the team can fix the team’s issues and felt that the kicking game could top the list, and feels it has cost the team two games already this season.

“Oh man, I wish it was just one thing,” McVay said Friday, via RamsWire.com. “When you watch the protection, we have to fix it. It’s not one thing in particular. There are different locations, spots and people that have not executed the way that we’re capable of. We’ve got to consistently use better techniques. I thought we had a hold on it. I thought we did a good job against Indianapolis. I thought we had a good handle on it and clearly I was not right in that. We have to fix it. We have to go back to work, we have to get the right techniques, and we have to get the right people on there because that has been a killer for us and it’s cost us two games.”