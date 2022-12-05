NFC Notes: Marcus Mariota, Falcons, Panthers, Baker Mayfield, Rams

Falcons

The Falcons are just one of several teams that may be going through changes at the quarterback position next week, although it will be the choice of HC Arthur Smith if he will replace QB Marcus Mariota.

“We’ll evaluate everything,” Smith said, via Mike Rothstein of ESPN. “Every job. We just finished the game, obviously. I have some private thoughts but we need to decompress, we need to meet as a staff. There’s a lot of things, sure, we’ve been close, but we’ve got to evaluate everything. We’ve got to get back over the hump, and get back into the winning category so there’s a lot that needs to be evaluated, talked about, and discussed. I understand the questions right now but the game just ended. The bye is coming at a good time for us.”

“You want to make sure you’re doing the right thing,” Smith added. “Not overreacting emotionally. Sometimes change, there are plenty of examples where that can maybe help, or spark something. So, every option is on the table. There are a lot of things we can improve on and we need to, right? It’s going to be hard when you have low-possession games and you’re playing in the teens, that’s not what we want. We want to get back on the winning side. We’ve played a lot of close games. It’s not an issue of [the] guys, and you see the resolve we have no matter what. There are no moral victories. We’ve got to get over this hump. We have to look at everything and get back to the other side of winning. There are a lot of reasons why. It’ll be good to take a step back. There will be changes made. We’ve got to look at everything.”

Mariota doesn’t have his mind on whether the team will be replacing him as the starter this season.

“That’s not where my mind is at,” Mariota said. “You’re still trying to reflect on what happened in the game. At the end of the day, they have to make a decision that’s best for the team and whatever happens, happens, but I’m not really thinking about that right now.”

Panthers

Ian Rapoport notes that with the release of QB Baker Mayfield , the Panthers will now send the Browns a fifth-round pick instead of a fourth-rounder.

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks on releasing Mayfield: "Baker has been nothing but a professional since he's been here…tremendous respect for him." He adds "this is a tough business and sitting in this seat it's a tough decision on my part." (Bridget Condon)

on releasing Mayfield: “Baker has been nothing but a professional since he’s been here…tremendous respect for him.” He adds “this is a tough business and sitting in this seat it’s a tough decision on my part.” (Bridget Condon) Wilks continued on Mayfield: “I wouldn’t say (Baker Mayfield) failed here. It just didn’t work out.” (Ellis Williams)

Rams

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Rams DT Aaron Donald has a mild high ankle sprain but is hoping to return in two weeks and has no plans to shut it down for the season.

has a mild high ankle sprain but is hoping to return in two weeks and has no plans to shut it down for the season. The Rams have a Thursday night game against the Raiders following their game against the Seahawks in Week 13, then play the Packers on December 19. Rapoport says Donald is targeting that game to return.

As for Rams QB Matthew Stafford , Rapoport notes Los Angeles placed him on injured reserve despite exiting the concussion protocol because he was unlikely to play on Thursday and was still experiencing some numbness in his legs.

, Rapoport notes Los Angeles placed him on injured reserve despite exiting the concussion protocol because he was unlikely to play on Thursday and was still experiencing some numbness in his legs. He adds the Rams insist they’re not shutting Stafford down for the year and there’s a chance he could play in the final two games of the season. But their record by then might make it moot.