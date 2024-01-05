NFC Notes: Marquise Brown, Carson Wentz, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

When asked if he would like to be back in Arizona, Cardinals WR Marquise Brown said “of course I would want to be back here” and is confident in his abilities to turn in a strong season in 2024.

“I think I’m just a confident guy. . . . I feel like I’m one of the best in the game,” Brown said, via PFT. “Playing receiver is all about opportunity. But as far as the wide receiver position, route running, releases, big plays, I feel like I have all that in my tool box. I really feel no pressure.”

Cardinals S Budda Baker earned a $500,000 incentive for being elected to this year’s Pro Bowl, via Joel Corry.

Rams

Rams QB Carson Wentz spoke about his time as a backup quarterback in Los Angeles ahead of his first start this season in Week 18.

“Obviously, it’s a different role for me and it’s been new in that regard, but it’s been a lot of fun working with Matthew and seeing kind of how he goes about his business,” Wentz said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s a very young coaching staff and that’s been really fun to be a part of. It’s a very different scheme than what I’m used to, all those things. So for me, it’s just been all about learning and just accumulating knowledge within this system and just being ready to help, so I’ve enjoyed it.”

When asked about Baker Mayfield‘s time with the Rams to eventually earn the Buccaneers’ starting role, Wentz said he’s just trying to focus on their upcoming game against the 49ers.

“Yeah, I obviously saw what [Mayfield] did. I see the year he’s having now and I’m happy for him,” Wentz said. “But to me, a lot of those things aren’t really clouding my ability to go play. For me, it’s just go play, have fun, try to help this team win and still, I know it’s a different circumstance. It’s Week 18. It’s all those things, but my job is still to go out there and try to help this team win and figure all that out later. But I’m enjoying it and excited for it.”

Wentz is aware a victory over San Francisco will help them retain the No. 6 seed going into the playoffs.

“We’ll see how the week goes with all of that on their end as well, but I’m excited for it,” Wentz said. “I’ve played a couple times down there in San Fran and it’s a fun environment. It’s going to be hopefully a beautiful Sunday afternoon in California. Excited to go get a chance and yes, there is still some stuff to play for and there’s things at stake and it’s January. I haven’t played a game in a long time so I’m excited for it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner earned a $750,000 incentive for being elected to this year’s Pro Bowl, via Joel Corry.