NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy missed Week 2 with a toe injury, and his status for Sunday’s game is still up in the air. Purdy said he will be a game-time decision for Week 3 against the Cardinals.

“Definitely just got to see, come game time, how I feel,” Purdy said, via the team’s YouTube. “Obviously, I want to play every game. I want to be out there. We only get 17 regular-season games and every game matters, especially divisional going against the Cardinals. If you ask me, I’d love to, but I’m trying to be smart with my body here. You never know, we’ll see when the game comes.”

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. only had two receptions for 27 yards in Arizona’s Week 2 win over the Panthers, but isn’t concerned about his lack of usage after their 2-0 start.

“That’s a silly conversation, really,” Harrison said Thursday, via Theo Mackie of Arizona Republic. “We’re 2-0.”

Harrison added that he’s only focused on their upcoming game against the 49ers.

“That’s the most important thing,” Harrison said. “Two big games coming up, one big game this week. So, that’s really my only focus.”

Although Harrison admitted it’s frustrating not to make the impact he’d like, he reiterated that they are currently undefeated.

“It’s always frustrating when you may not get the impact that you probably want in the game, especially when you put in so much work,” Harrison said. “But at the end of the day, you’re very happy that we’re 2-0, sitting in here, we got a victory.”

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua says his taunting penalty for flexing was no different from what he does when he gets a first down, adding that he was “feeling that play’s very similar but just didn’t feel like it went both ways,” given there were similar celebrations from Eagles WR A.J. Brown. (Sarah Barshop)