NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Kyren Williams, Pete Carroll, John Schneider, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. confirmed that he is using his time during the offseason to find what weight he plays best at, noting that he has already added some more muscle.

“I definitely put on some pounds,” Harrison said. “I think I added some muscle to my body a little bit. Still just trying to see how my body feels throughout OTAs . . . Kind of get that specific weight to settle in for training camp and go from there.”

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams is confident that he will get a deal done with the team to remain beyond the 2025 season.

“I know with time it’s going to happen. I would love for it to get done so I can take care of my family and the loved ones that helped me get here,” Williams said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve always had trust in God. Whether it happens now or I play out the season, I know it’s going to happen eventually. And so, time will tell. I just know I’ve got to do what I need to do each and every single day to make sure that it does happen in my favor.”

Seahawks

Raiders HC Pete Carroll talked about his departure from the Seahawks and cited the main reason as GM John Schneider being ready to take over and run the team.

“It came to me that there was a time that we probably were about to face one of the bigger changes, shifts, in the time of the program, and I had really been dedicated, as John had been dedicated too, John Schneider, to doing this thing in great fashion together,” Carroll said on Brock & Salk. “We had done that, I thought, and it was really John’s turn, it was his turn to take over. I had the lead voice and all of that all through that time, and I was really hoping that John could become the general manager of the club and run it. And if we could do that and figure a way to get out of that, we did. Jody was great about it, and so we just kind of agreed upon it that if we could work it out, I would support the thought. That’s kind of how it happened, so it’s a little bit different than maybe how people perceived it, but John got his chance.”

“The relationship between the head coach and the general manager in the NFL is more important than any other aspect, any other factor at all,” Carroll added. “I treat that position with great respect and I always did that with John, John did that with me.”