NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Mac Jones, John Lynch, 49ers, Cardinals

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said that the team’s lack of moves at the deadline was about not having value line up with what the players they want were worth.

“We weren’t going to get fleeced,” Lynch said, via PFT. “We weren’t going to overpay. It’s just not good business. And, as they say, sometimes the best deals you do are the ones you don’t do. And I felt like, in this case, we felt like, as an organization, that was the best course, and as I mentioned before, we have a lot of belief.”

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised rookie CB Upton Stout for his play style and believes he’ll be a starter in the NFL for a long time.

“I love the way Upton Stout plays,” Shanahan said, via Niners Wire. “I think he’s a rookie out there who plays the right way, who’s going to be a really good starter in this league for a while. As always, you’ve got to go through some ups and downs when you just throw guys in the fire like we have with him. But, he never shies away. He always plays physical, plays to me with probably the least hesitation on our defense, just with how hard he reacts, how hard he runs to the ball, and I truly believe he’s made it the right stuff. I think this year’s really good for him and he’s going to be a good player for us.”

Cardinals

Cardinals RB Emari Demercado went down in bounds instead of scoring a touchdown to secure the team’s Week 9 win, weeks after his goal-line blunder in their one-point loss to Tennessee. Arizona WR Marvin Harrison Jr. praised Demercado for keeping his head down through the tough times after going for 79 yards on 14 rushing attempts.

“That’s a testament to someone’s true character — how can you battle back from any mistake?” Harrison, Jr. said, via Doug Haller of The Athletic. “I kind of had to go through that myself. I’ve been right there with him, through all the ups and downs, all the mistakes you make, it’s part of playing football at this level.”

“Obviously, there’s always a spotlight, especially in losses. He’s done a good job of bouncing back.”

Demercado credited leaning into family and blocking out football during his off time for getting over his mistake.

“That’s what helped me this time,” Demercado said. “Spending time with my family, my son, my girlfriend. When you know who you are outside of football, it helps when you don’t have football. Everybody’s kind of — what word do I want to use? — crapping on you. I just had to separate myself from that.”

“It was real nice, though, just to settle down, get support from my family and friends. It really shows if you be genuine to people, people will be genuine to you.”