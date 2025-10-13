NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Puka Nacua, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

San Francisco has won three of four games with QB Mac Jones starting for QB Brock Purdy, sparking some to engage in a potential quarterback controversy. 49ers GM John Lynch talked about how Purdy has handled Jones’ success and has been impressed with the starter’s ability to be truly happy for the team even when someone else is succeeding in his place.

“A cool quality about Brock Purdy is he’s one of the most self-assured people in a very humble way,” Lynch said, via KNBR. “It’s hard to explain, but I think it’s one of the things that appealed to us. He’s just very confident in his abilities, but he’s just a good guy. He’s got an incredible amount of humility.”

“I do wholeheartedly believe that Brock is nothing but happy for our team. He’s working his tail off to try to get back and I think we all feel blessed and fortunate that we found a guy to be our backup this year who can go in and play like a starter and earn us tough, hard-fought wins. Mac’s doing a tremendous job. It’s been fun. We’ve talked about the process he’s gone through and you could see throughout the offseason, through training camp, the confidence built, and some of those innate abilities that we saw way back in college come to the forefront, and it’s cool to see that happen on a big stage.”

49ers WR Jauan Jennings told reporters that he is playing with five broken ribs and high and low ankle sprains. (Adam Schefter)

told reporters that he is playing with five broken ribs and high and low ankle sprains. (Adam Schefter) 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was fined $23,186 for using the helmet.

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. talked about the importance of playing his first game in Indianapolis, where his father played all 13 seasons of his Hall of Fame career.

“It’s going to be a special game for me, for sure,” Harrison Jr. said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said of WR Puka Nacua : “He tried to be able to give it a go [but] just didn’t feel good enough…He maybe could have really pressed through, but we were kind of more being smart than anything.” (Barshop)

said of WR : “He tried to be able to give it a go [but] just didn’t feel good enough…He maybe could have really pressed through, but we were kind of more being smart than anything.” (Barshop) McVay on how much time Nacua could potentially miss: “There is nothing on the scan that looks like it’s going to be long term. The uncertainty of this week is a real thing. The bye has nothing to do with our approach on that.” (Gary Klein)