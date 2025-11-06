NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Puka Nacua, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. says he doesn’t necessarily agree with his father’s opinion of the team’s offense and said he doesn’t talk football much with his father, who is currently focused on helping his younger brother, WR Jett Harrison, who is still in high school. “Everyone has their own opinions,” Harrison Jr. said, via Pro Football Talk. “He said that’s how he feels, not how I feel. I think that’s good to mention because I trust in all the guys. He’s done a great job of just being a father. He’s more hard on my younger brother now. He just lets me go out there and play.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay vowed to quickly address the team’s kicking woes, as Los Angeles has arguably lost two games this season due to their kicking game, which McVay said could be holding them back from becoming a championship-caliber team.

“I know you guys are going to ask me — it’s got to get better. We’re going to be able to figure out how to fix this, but it can’t continue like this with regards to our kicking operation,” McVay said, via PFT. “Not going to get into blaming anybody specifically. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility. It’s gone on for too long, and we’ve got to be able to fix it.”

“It’s going to cost us — it’s cost us already,” McVay continued. “It’s been a momentum killer. It does take the air out of our sails. Our guys have shown they can respond and overcome it. But you do have to be — the harsh and the truth of it is, is this is not sustainable to continuously go where we want to go. And that’s really, just trying to be able to get our seventh win against an excellent football team. We’re fortunate that we’ve gotten away with it. But it has cost us throughout the season. And that’s something you can’t run away from. That’s the truth. But what I will say is, hopefully you can appreciate and respect, is that the granular elements of why it has or hasn’t gone down, I don’t necessarily think this is the appropriate time to acknowledge that. I don’t believe in putting anybody out there. And it does fall back on, it is my responsibility to figure it out. And I thought we were trending in the right direction, and today was a step back. And that’s disappointing and that’s unfortunate.”

McCarty also said he doesn’t see K Joshua Karty as the underlying issue behind the failures.

“What I would say is, I’ve got confidence in Josh,” McVay said. “There’s a lot of layers to it and we’ll evaluate all parts of it. And so, I think no different than when you’re throwing interceptions or whatever it is, I think that naturally, the narrative shifts toward the kicker and that might not always be the case.”

McVay said Karty and new K Harrison Mevis will compete for the Rams’ kicking job this week, while new LS Jake McQuaide will take over against the 49ers. (Adam Grosbard)

will compete for the Rams’ kicking job this week, while new LS will take over against the 49ers. (Adam Grosbard) Rams WR Puka Nacua was having an exam for a rib injury, with McVay saying: “Optimistic…in regard to where we’re potentially heading.” (Gary Klein)

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed will be a free agent this offseason but said “I’m here to stay” when asked about his future in Seattle. He added they’ll work that out in the offseason but he sees Seattle as his long-term home. (Michael Dugar)