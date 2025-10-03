NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr, Puka Nacua, Cardinals, Rams

Cardinals

Cardinals RB Michael Carter has been preparing as if he’s going to be a starter, and he may get his opportunity as the team has lost both RB James Conner and RB Trey Benson to injuries recently.

“I carry myself every day like that,” Carter said, via Cards Wire. “That’s not even me being cliche. Like, I train every day. I’m one of the first people here every day. So, I think it’s less about who rolls out there first versus the week of preparation. How do I prepare? Yes, I prepare to start no matter what. It doesn’t matter. Even if I’m sitting on the P-squad, I’m going to get up and I’m going to prep just like I’m going to get 20 carries on Sunday. It doesn’t matter because when you really think about it, you could be on the practice squad and then someone tweaks an ankle on fast Friday and you got to play Sunday. So if you weren’t paying attention, you’re cooked. The week of preparation means more than people think it does. So that’s not really up to me. I carry myself like that regardless.”

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. had a costly drop in Week 4’s loss to the Seahawks, which led to an interception after the pass bobbled off his hands. Arizona QB Kyler Murray said he encouraged the second-year receiver to quickly move on from the mishap.

“In that moment, second quarter, it doesn’t really matter,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “‘We’re in this together. I got your back. We’re going to keep going.'”

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing reassured Harrison that he trusts him and they won’t treat him any differently.

“My message to him, right after the play, was ‘I’m not treating you different, I’m not calling it different,'” Petzing said. “He’s as good of a player as there is in this league in my mind. We’re going to need him to make big plays. And I said that to him. I looked him right in the eyes and said ‘We’re going to be good. You’re going to be good, and we’re going to need you to get back into this game.'”

Harrison went on to finish with six receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. Cardinals OT Paris Johnson Jr. wasn’t surprised by Harrison’s response.

“It does not surprise me,” Johnson Jr. “People say it was him starting to bounce back, but that’s just the real Marv. I think certain plays, we’ll look back and they will be a blip in the radar. He’s a killer and he works and he’s consistent and he’ll continue to show that.”

Rams WR Puka Nacua has a ritual of having his teammates smack down on his shoulder pads before each possession, explaining it helps get him hyped up to get out on the field.

“The first one is always like, ‘Oh, go out there. Good job, buddy'” Nacua said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “I’m like, ‘No, no, no, that’s not at all what I want from you guys.’ The first one normally ends up being six slaps because the first three, they’re like, ‘I don’t want to hurt you.’ I’m like, ‘All right, come on. I didn’t ask you to give me a little pat on the back.'”

Matthew Stafford thinks Nacua’s playing style rubs off on the entire team.

“I think his play style rubs off on everybody on our team, not just the offense,” Stafford said. “I think our defense looks at him like, ‘S—, we’ll ride with that guy all day.’ I know that’s how we feel on offense.”

Stafford added that Nacua “comes to life” on gamedays.

“His game comes to life on Sundays,” Stafford said. “He goes out there in practice and he’s working. …He’s making plays and all that, but when it becomes tackle football is when Puka Nacua’s game comes to life.”