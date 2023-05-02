NFC Notes: Matt Corral, Falcons, Packers, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson is excited to join Atlanta’s offense and believes that they can put together a special group.

“The offense is really good with really good talent, and for me, I just want to be a piece in that offense and do as much as I can no matter where they line me up at,” Robinson said, via Falcons Wire. “I’m just trying to help the offense, obviously – help the whole team – and make us the team that we are. The rushing attack is really, really good and with a really good running back already. I just want to go in there and learn from him and be a good teammate and hopefully we can make something special happen out of it.”

Robinson is intrigued by Falcons HC Arthur Smith‘s work with Titans RB Derrick Henry and believes that he’ll be able to put him in the best position possible.

“It’s obviously great. I would love to be a part of that and for what he has and how he wants to use me as a player. it’s really exciting, you know, because he had guys like Derrick Henry and now that he’s here, it’s going to be pretty cool to see how he uses me with the rest of the guys in the offense.”

Robinson joked with his former teammates at Texas that he had the best hands on the team, which makes him a more well-rounded back.

“We joke around, I don’t know if we joke around because I think it’s true, but with the receivers at Texas and I said I have the best hands on the team but I always joke with those guys and kind of get them mad a little bit. I take pride in catching the football too, just as much as running the ball and blocking. I think that if you’re a complete player, it just makes the most sense.”

The Falcons worked out WR Slade Bolden on Tuesday. (Tom Pelissero)

on Tuesday. (Tom Pelissero) Former Seahawks WR Penny Hart also worked out for Atlanta and had a visit with the team Tuesday. (Ian Rapoport)

Packers

According to Rob Demovksy, the Packers converted $6.82 million of S Darnell Savage ‘s fifth-year option worth $7.9 million into proratable cap money, which includes a $4 million signing bonus.

fifth-year option worth $7.9 million into proratable cap money, which includes a $4 million signing bonus. This move reduced Savage’s base salary to $1.08 million and added voidable years to his contract from 2024-27.

Devemosky adds that there are roster bonuses in the voidable years that help lay the groundwork for a long-term extension should the Packers want to go that route next year.

Panthers

Panthers first-round QB Bryce Young won’t open up as the starter as he begins his transition to the NFL. It’s not expected to take long for Young to enter the lineup but the ritual of proving himself worthy is an important one in NFL locker rooms. Panthers veteran QB Andy Dalton will start during OTAs, per HC Frank Reich.

“He’ll have to earn it. Obviously, that’s the way it should be. We’ll know when the right time is,” Reich said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “He’s got enough going on right now. I just want him to come in and learn the offense and not have to worry about stepping into the limelight. Just come in, learn the offense, get to know these guys. When we step out onto the field the first time, he’ll be in that No. 2 spot.”

Person notes Panthers QB Matt Corral sent out a semi-spicy Instagram post shortly after Carolina drafted Young on Thursday with a quote that mentioned not staying “in a place where no one sees your value.” He adds his future with the team is very much up in the air.