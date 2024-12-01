NFC Notes: Matt Eberflus, Bears, Packers, Vikings, Sam Darnold

Bears
- Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears decided to fire HC Matt Eberflus after he spoke with the media on Friday because they weren’t completely sure if they were going to let him go at the time of his scheduled press conference and didn’t want to send warning signals.
- Adam Jahns and Dianna Russini of The Athletic report Chicago CB Jaylon Johnson was among many players angered at the way the Thanksviging loss played out: “Jaylon went crazy,” one Bears player said. “He was very emotional and pissed but rightfully so. He’s been here longer than most.”
- The Athletic also mentioned the issues players had with Eberflus’ lack of accountability for his bad decisions: “As a leader of men, you’re supposed to take blame for everything that happens under your watch,” another player said.
- Jahns and Russini noted how former OC Shane Waldron implemented a pure progression offense, which is known to be difficult for even veteran quarterbacks.
- Bears WR coach Chris Beatty spoke highly on the change to make life easier for the players: “Instead of doing pure progressions all the time and going full-field reads, we kind of changed some of those thoughts to make it 1-to-2 (reads) to use your legs. And so those things are showing up.” (Jahns and Russini)
- Chicago QB coach Kerry Joseph is fond of interim HC Thomas Brown’s ability to clearly lead and establish a chain of command: “He’s just a direct person — direct, honest. He knows what he wants to get across and is confident about it. And he’s Thomas. That’s the thing you love about him being around him. Caleb’s been good. That relationship has been good and (they’re) just kind of growing in it.” (Jahns and Russini)
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur doesn’t believe another RB in the league could handle the workload RB Josh Jacobs has seen over the last five days. (Michael David Smith)
- The Packers tried out several players on Friday including linebackers Michael Barrett, Tyler Murray, and Sterling Weatherford. The team also brought in guards J.D. DiRenzo and Marquis Hayes along with WR Rory Starkey. (Howard Balzer)
Vikings
- Tom Pelissero reports that since the Vikings signed a second quarterback in QB Daniel Jones, HC Kevin O’Connell told QB Sam Darnold that the signing has nothing to do with his short or long-term future with the team.
- Pelissero adds that since Darnold has put up several career-high numbers, he may wind up out of the Vikings’ price range in March, with QB J.J. McCarthy being the only quarterback under contract for 2025.
- Following the team’s win over the Cardinals, Pelissero spoke to WR Justin Jefferson: “10-2 is definitely hard to come across in this league. So, we’ve got to celebrate that. But tomorrow, we’ve got to get back to work.”
