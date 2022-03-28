NFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Arthur “No, you know, I really thought I was going to be back. That was the feeling I got at the end of the year and in the exit meetings,” Ryan said via NBC Sports’ Peter King . “Then it was a phone call from

, Sunday before everything went down, saying that he didn’t know how things were gonna shake out this week, making me aware of what was going on. And I appreciated it. He was honest. At that point, it was kinda wrapping your head around that. There’s disappointment and frustration for sure that sets in at that point.”