NFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
There was some trade speculation around former Falcons QB Matt Ryan but it didn’t seem serious until all of a sudden Atlanta was in the thick of things with Deshaun Watson. Ryan was among those who were caught off guard by the change in the wind.
“No, you know, I really thought I was going to be back. That was the feeling I got at the end of the year and in the exit meetings,” Ryan said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “Then it was a phone call from Arthur Smith, Sunday before everything went down, saying that he didn’t know how things were gonna shake out this week, making me aware of what was going on. And I appreciated it. He was honest. At that point, it was kinda wrapping your head around that. There’s disappointment and frustration for sure that sets in at that point.”
- Ryan said he started looking around at what his other options might be. When the Watson trade fell through, he decided to ask for a trade anyway: “It became clear when Deshaun did not come, it was on me to let them know that I wanted to seek other options. I told Arthur Blank that and he was great about it. The first one I wanted to explore was Indianapolis. I think the mindset really changed after the meeting that I had with Chris Ballard and Frank Reich.”
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Falcons have had extension talks with DT Grady Jarrett and are hopeful a deal gets done.
- Breer was told the Falcons quietly tried to gauge the value for Ryan at the Combine and came away thinking it’d be tough to get more than a fourth-round pick.
- He adds last season the Falcons received word that Watson would consider them if they were interested, which prompted them to start researching his legal situation.
Panthers
- The contract signed by S Xavier Woods with the Panthers is a three-year, $15 million deal that includes $6.035M guaranteed. There’s a $5 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.035 million guaranteed, $3.265 million and $4.4 million, and a $250,000 Pro Bowl incentive annually. (Aaron Wilson)
Saints
- Former Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen‘s one-year, $1.27 million deal with the Saints includes $500,000 guaranteed, a $152,500 signing bonus, and a salary of $1.12 million with $347,500 guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- Saints QB Jameis Winston wasn’t bothered by the team exploring a trade for Deshaun Watson: “The stuff I can’t control, I don’t worry about it.” (Nick Underhill)
- Winston also mentioned that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab from a torn ACL and will return for training camp. (Amie Just)
