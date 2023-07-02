NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DL Arik Armstead is pumped up about what the defensive line can provide for the team this coming season and is excited about the team adding veteran DL Javon Hargrave in free agency.

“Yeah, it’s going to be amazing,” Armstead said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We put emphasis on that each and every year. We believe that it starts up front, and we believe that our team is going to go as far as our D-line can take us. And we truly believe that we can go out there and take over games and win them. So adding a guy like Javon, who’s been dominating his entire career and is a tremendous player, adding him to what we have built here and trying to take it to another level is going to be amazing to be a part of. Also, I think we complement each other very well. I think it’s going to be very tough for offensive linemen to prepare for all of us, all the different looks that we’re giving at guys. We added some new brothers to our D-line this year, so we’re going to come at them in waves and throw different looks and throw different guys and rotate, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Cardinals

Cardinals veteran LT D.J. Humphries has spent most of the offseason answering questions from first-round OL Paris Johnson.

“I like him a lot, man. He’s a student. He got a lot of student to him,” Humphries said, via ESPN. “He’s not a young hunk that’s kind of like, ‘I got this figured out. You old guys get out the way and hold my water.’ He doesn’t have any of that to him. He’s very like, ‘I want to know, am I doing this right? How can I do this better? How do you do this? What are you thinking about when you’re doing this?’”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford explained that he’s comfortable with taking snaps from both C Brian Allen and C Coleman Shelton.

“It’s not too much different for me. I think we’re kind of rotating a bunch of guys in there. We’ve got some new guys at tackle this week for this deal. It’s been a lot – a bunch of competition, a bunch of rotation in there,” Stafford said, via Rams Wire. “I know at some point, we’ll settle into what we want to get to, but right now I think all that’s good. As far as for me, I’m lucky to play with both of those guys. They’re really great centers, have a great command of the offense, what we’re trying to do, are professional snappers of the football, and all that kind of stuff. It’s not too much of a big deal to me.”