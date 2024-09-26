NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 6 but it’s likely the veteran running back will be out longer with his Achilles tendinitis.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay was effervescent in his praise for veteran QB Matthew Stafford following Los Angeles’ comeback win against the 49ers in Week 3.

“The best thing that I could say about yesterday, I never felt like he pressed,” McVay said Monday via USA Today. “We were down 14 early. We were down 10 late. I thought he let the game come to him. I thought he made really good decisions throughout. I don’t know exactly what his numbers ended up, but he was very much in control, had great command, [and] he made great decisions throughout the course of the game based on what they presented defensively.

“I think that patience and ability to just play one play at a time was key and critical for the poise that was reflected, being able to score on the last four offensive series, two touchdowns [and] two field goals. He was great. He let it come to him. I didn’t think he pressed. There can sometimes be a tendency, not him, but just in general as a player [or] even as a coach when you feel like you have to get it all back in one play. He took what they gave him and then there were some opportunities to push the ball and it was what the coverage dictated and he made great throws and he had a chance to be able to let his back foot hit and let things go in rhythm. Guys made plays for him and he had the protection. I thought he was outstanding. He was so vital for us to have a chance to be in the position that we were in based on just how the game unfolded.”

Seahawks

Aaron Wilson reports there is no imminent deal between the Seahawks and veteran OT Jason Peters following his visit on Tuesday.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said Peters would join their practice squad if they reach an agreement, via Bob Condotta.