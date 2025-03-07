NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, Panthers, Rams, Saints

Panthers

When asked about their plans in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, Panthers GM Dan Morgan pointed out how HC Dave Canales came from a “developmental program” under Pete Carroll with the Seahawks from 2010-2022.

“Knowing coach Canales and knowing the program that he came from under Pete Carroll (in Seattle), it’s a developmental program, and Dave looks at it like that,” Morgan said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s site. “So in terms of us, whether it’s getting something in free agency or getting something in the draft, I don’t think (Canales) really cares. He wants to develop players. He takes it as a challenge, and he’s not scared to play young guys. That’s what you love about the first five picks last year; we do like young guys. I mean, it’s not going to sway us one way or another, but it is nice to have young guys that can grow and develop, especially on a team that’s building, building a locker room, building a culture, and building a team. So it’s nice to have some of those young guys, but you also have to mix in some of these veterans too just to kind of show these guys.”

Morgan wants to bring “playmakers” to both their offensive and defensive rosters, while mentioning it’s important to build both lines.

“We’re just looking to bring playmakers in here on both sides of the ball, and obviously we want as many playmakers as possible on the offensive side of the ball and same thing defensive side of the ball,” Morgan said. “So you know we’re just going to bring the best players in here and not so much focus on just building it around a particular person. I think, obviously, where your resources go is where you see the value. And I think it’s pretty obvious that the offense and defensive fronts, they have to be strong in this league or you really don’t have a chance. So we have to make sure that we stay strong on the offensive side of the ball, and we have to build it the right way on the defensive side along those lines.” Canales couldn’t say if there is a happy medium of young players and veterans on the roster, adding he believes in playing rookies “right away.” “I don’t know that answer; I just know that I am for playing rookies right away,” Canales said. “I want them to. The only way to get that experience is to be out there, is to live it, is to feel that, feel the accountability from their teammates, and have them elevate their urgency in an appropriate way so that they can see how important this is. These opportunities are for everybody, not just for themselves, so I don’t know what that number is, but I do know that the sooner they play, the sooner they can find good football and find a style that fits them within our team.”

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead jokingly called Matthew Stafford‘s return under a restructured contract a “renewal of vows.” Stafford said with a laugh that he’s excited to continue his career in Los Angeles.

“Les is a man of interesting words. I love Les. Whatever he wants to say, he can say. I just know I’m excited to be back,” Stafford said, via NFL.com.

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis has committed to QB Derek Carr as the team’s quarterback for 2025 and believes they could contend for a divisional title with him at the helm.

Loomis added that the team will likely be active players in free agency and isn’t eyeing a total rebuild at this time.

“I think we’ll be able to add a few pieces. It just depends upon the who and the where and the cost, right? (But) I expect us to be active,” Loomis said, via The Athletic’s Larry Holder.