NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Kam Curl, Riq Woolen, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

The Rams had to play in the frigid temperatures of Chicago in their Divisional Round win over the Bears. Los Angeles S Kam Curl said some of his teammates were pouring cayenne pepper on their feet to deal with the cold.

“There were some guys on the team pouring cayenne pepper on their feet,” Curl said, via Albert Breer of SI. “That’s something I’ve never seen before. I didn’t try it this time, but they said it worked. So I’m going to think about it. But I might not do it. That was pretty crazy.”

Curl reflected on the Bears’ late touchdown to TE Cole Kmet to force overtime, saying nothing went wrong on the play and had high praise for Chicago QB Caleb Williams‘ playmaking ability.

“Nothing went wrong,” Curl said. “That’s just a free play. Caleb makes those types of plays; that’s the type of guy he is. Throwing it up to a big guy like Kmet—he kind of pushed my dog Cobie Durant at the end to get the ball, but the ref didn’t call anything. So when that happened, we just had to reset and forget everything.”

Curl came up with a huge interception in overtime on a pass to Bears WR D.J. Moore. The safety said he noticed a tell in Chicago’s playcalling.

“There was a little bit of tell—the shots they like to take, they go in a certain direction,” Curl said. “We saw that on film. And when the play started, I could see what routes were developing. And I knew I had my corner backside to help me, and I was in the post, as the post safety. So I went to take the shot, he threw the ball, and I made the play.”

Rams S Quentin Lake signed a three-year, $38.25 million extension that included a $1 million roster bonus at signing, a $1 million signing bonus, base salaries of $5.5 million, $12 million and $9.45 million in the new years of the deal, and additional offseason roster bonuses of $5.5 million in 2026 and $2.55 million in 2028. (Over The Cap)

Lake can make up to $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses in the new years of the deal. The 2026 roster bonus and $2 million of his 2026 salary are guaranteed at signing. On March 13, 2026, the remainder of his 2026 salary, his 2027 salary, and his 2026 and 2027 per-game roster bonuses become guaranteed.

Following their semi-final loss to the Seahawks, Rams QB Matthew Stafford told reporters that it is too soon for him to comment or decide if he will be retiring.

“I can’t generalize six months of my life 10 minutes after a loss,” Stafford said, via ESPN. “So I appreciate the guys in this locker room a whole hell of a lot. Everybody that helped me and helped our team be the success that we were this year. And that’s all I’ll answer for you.”

Both HC Sean McVay and veteran WR Davante Adams were also left without much to say, as they believed they would be headed to the Super Bowl.

“I felt like we were going to be the team on that podium,” McVay noted. “And we weren’t. And you give Seattle the credit, but I love this group. And I’m never really short on words, and I am right now, so it’s tough.”

“[He’s] one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game and one of the coolest teammates that I’ve ever had,” Adams said of Stafford. “And I know I use that term a lot with him, but just truly, I don’t know if I’ve ever played with somebody who’s a baller and just such an easy guy to function with. So just being able to spend time with him this year, get to know him a little bit more than just across the NFC North, I value that a lot.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Rams QB Matthew Stafford has told people close to him that he still has good football left in him and wants to return no matter what next season.

Rapoport also reports that the Rams will prioritize signing WR Puka Nacua to a contract extension this offseason.

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Riq Woolen spoke about receiving a 15-yard taunting flag for his interaction with Rams WR Puka Nacua.

“Even though I made a great play, I wasn’t great for my team,” Woolen said, via the Associated Press. “And I’ve got to be better with that and celebrate with the team. The next play, they scored a touchdown, and that wouldn’t have happened if I had just celebrated with the team.”

“He just made an emotional decision and we got to pick him up,” Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said of Woolen. “That’s not the time to point (the finger), get all upset. You’ve got to go play the next play and score and go rebound back and go back. Riq came back and played well the rest of the game. So I mean, it literally is like ’12 As One’. Just keep picking each other up.”

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold earned a $500,000 bonus by helping the team reach the Super Bowl; with a win, he will earn an additional $1 million. (Spotrac)