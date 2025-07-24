NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Cardinals

Cardinals rookie OL Hayden Conner always wanted to become an astronaut growing up. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to take the necessary classes at Texas and became focused on making it to the NFL.

“The NFL was always my goal, to make it here and last as long as I can,” he said, via the team’s website. “I’m trying not to sensory overload because that’s a way to get super confused. I’m an overthinker – shocker. So I try to move a little slower than I have in the past. I was in the same offense for four years in college so learning a new offense is something I haven’t done in a while.”

Conner has done a great job of settling into the team’s offensive line room and has started picking up the offense quickly.

“Every rookie comes in like a chicken with their head cut off,” C Hjalte Froholdt said. “I sure was like that in my first year. (Hayden) has settled in well. We’re trying to get him settled into the O-line room. He’s had some good jokes, they are making hot dogs for us and making sure they know the standard. Hayden has been killing it.”

Rams

will be held out of most workouts because of back soreness. (Gary Klein) Rams HC Sean McVay on Stafford: “If he was a first-year player, then I think you’d say, ‘Man, every rep really matters.’ I think the important thing is having a big-picture perspective with a guy going into year 17.” (Klein)

on Stafford: “If he was a first-year player, then I think you’d say, ‘Man, every rep really matters.’ I think the important thing is having a big-picture perspective with a guy going into year 17.” (Klein) McVay said the team will meet with agent Drew Rosenhaus tomorrow, regarding RB Kyren Williams . (Jourdan Rodrigue)

tomorrow, regarding RB . (Jourdan Rodrigue) Per Gary Klein, former Rams C Brian Allen is at training camp working with the offensive line.

