NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Matt Barrows of The Athletic examines the 49ers’ biggest needs going into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Barrows lists defensive tackle as San Francisco’s largest area for improvement given there is “no clear starter” among Jordan Elliott, Evan Anderson, Kevin Givens, and Kalia Davis . In the end, Barrows thinks they should draft at least two defensive tackles among their top 11 picks.

. Barrows considers running back another position to address after trading Jordan Mason and Deebo Samuel, who also chipped in as a ballcarrier. Barrows views Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson , Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten, and Texas’ Jaydon Blue as good fits for their offense.

can return from his torn ACL. At guard, Barrows thinks a “low-cost veteran or a later-round pick” makes sense.

Barrows believes the 49ers could be tempted to take Penn State TE Tyler Warren in the first round if he’s available, but points out there should be solid players available in the middle rounds.

in the first round if he’s available, but points out there should be solid players available in the middle rounds. Barrows also lists center and cornerback as less priority needs.

Barrows considers safety and quarterback as other late-round possibilities for the 49ers.

49ers OL Colton McKivitz has $2.125 million guaranteed on April 1, S George Odum has $1 million guaranteed, WR Brandon Aiyuk has his remaining $4 million for 2025 and his 2026 compensation fully guaranteed along with an option due, DE Nick Bosa has his 2026 salary guaranteed with $769,000 of his 2027 salary guaranteed, CB Deommodore Lenoir has $6.52 million becoming fully guaranteed, and DE Yetur Gross-Matos has $3 million becoming guaranteed. (OTC)

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford spoke about incoming WR Davante Adams and also mentioned that he will remain in touch with departing teammate and friend WR Cooper Kupp.

“I have a ton of respect for him, the way he goes about his business and the way he plays the game,” Stafford said of Adams, via Gary Klein of the LA Times. “He’s been a big-time in this league for a long time, so happy to have him. I know he’s going to be a big addition to our team.”

“A great teammate, a great Ram — I think everybody here knows that and can appreciate what he was for our team and what he was for this community,” Stafford replied when asked about Kupp. “Happy that he landed somewhere he wanted to be and got the deal he deserved. I’ll still stay in touch with him like I always do, and I’ll pull for him as long as we’re not going against each other.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling said that OC Klint Kubiak is the reason he decided to join the team, crediting him for his improvement during the short amount of time they spent together with the Saints.

“I’m very excited,” Valdes-Scantling said, via the team’s official website. “I was only [In New Orleans] for eight games and put up some pretty big numbers in a short amount of time with two head coaches and through three quarterbacks. I’m grateful for this opportunity. I’m super excited with what Klint has done and what his offense looks like.” “I think that was all Klint,” he continued. “We were together in New Orleans and when he took the job here, I think it was a great fit. Obviously, they lost some really good receivers, so it kind of opened the door for me to come in and kind of step in. You don’t try to fill those shoes. You can’t do that. You go out and you be the best version of yourself and whatever that looks like is what it looks like… You can’t really recreate something that’s only created once. You just go out and be the best version of yourself and it’s gotta be enough.”

Kansas OL Bryce Cabeldue has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Seahawks, among others. (Tony Pauline)

has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Seahawks, among others. (Tony Pauline) Washington State OL Esa Pole will take an official visit with the Seahawks. (Easton Butler)