NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Rams, Cardinals, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Cardinals signed S Andrew Wingard to a one-year, $3 million deal that includes an $850,000 signing bonus, $1.185 million fully guaranteed, and a $1.845 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $3 million deal that includes an $850,000 signing bonus, $1.185 million fully guaranteed, and a $1.845 million salary. (Wilson) The Cardinals signed DE L.J. Collier to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes $750,000 fully guaranteed, a $350,000 signing bonus, and a $1.265 million salary. (Wilson)

Rams

The Rams made big moves at the cornerback position by acquiring CB Trent McDuffie and signing him to a four-year, $124 million contract, along with signing CB Jaylen Watson to a three-year, $51 million deal. One anonymous NFL executive told Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports that he admires Los Angeles for trying to contend for a Super Bowl in Matthew Stafford‘s “last shot” at a title.

“How can you not admire them for going for it? They know that with a 38-year-old quarterback, this is their last shot, maybe for a couple of years. So screw the future. Go for it now. If they win the Super Bowl, no one will care if they have to suffer for a couple of years.”

Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom reports that the Giants were “very active” in trade talks for McDuffie before he landed with the Rams and were willing to send multiple draft picks in exchange for him. However, New York ultimately baulked at including a first-round pick in a package for him.

Seahawks

The Seahawks lost several key players on the open market this offseason, including RB Kenneth Walker, S Coby Bryant, CB Riq Woolen, and EDGE Boye Mafe. An anonymous NFL executive told Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports that players on Super Bowl-winning teams have inflated prices as free agents.

“It’s the price of winning a championship,” the executive said. “Everyone suddenly thinks they’re the best player at their position. And everyone thinks they’re worth more than you do.”