NFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Caleb Williams, Bears, Vikings

Bears

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, who has been the topic of trade speculation this offseason, showed his respect and admiration for Bears QB Caleb Williams.

“Just to be open and honest, bro, like we talked about earlier, but respect at a different level, bro,” Crosby said, via PFT. “You’re one of those guys, for sure, and you’re just getting started. I don’t even know you understand yet how good you can be, and that’s the scariest part. You know what I mean? Just keep that mindset, keep doing what you’re doing. You know we’re locked in forever. So keep doing your thing, bro. You need me, hit me at any time. It goes vice versa.”

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin went on SportsCenter and discussed potential cap casualties for the Bears this upcoming offseason. Cronin says LB Tremaine Edmunds is a name to watch due to his scheduled cap hit of $17.4 million in 2026.

is a name to watch due to his scheduled cap hit of $17.4 million in 2026. Cronin also brings up TE Cole Kmet , but says he’s a bit less likely because of the offense’s usage of two tight end sets.

, but says he’s a bit less likely because of the offense’s usage of two tight end sets. She also named RB D’Andre Swift because of the $8.8 million Chicago could save if they release him.

because of the $8.8 million Chicago could save if they release him. Cronin then discussed Bears WR D.J. Moore , as he’s set to have the team’s highest cap hit in 2026.

, as he’s set to have the team’s highest cap hit in 2026. She thinks the logistics of a trade could be tough since Moore’s 2026 salary is already guaranteed, but admits the team might need to explore moves at that position because of how many playmakers they have at the top of the room.

Vikings

Matt Zenitz reports that Vikings assistant OC Jordan Traylor is expected to stay on Minnesota’s coaching staff after being “highly sought after by other teams.”

is expected to stay on Minnesota’s coaching staff after being “highly sought after by other teams.” The Vikings have hired Kyle Caskey as an offensive assistant. Caskey had been slated to be offensive coordinator of the UFL’s Orlando Storm this season and had previously been the RB/special teams coach for the St. Louis Battlehawks. (Kevin Seifert)