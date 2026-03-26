NFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Cowboys, Eagles Roster Needs, Giants

Cowboys
- ESPN published an in-depth article going behind the scenes of the failed trade between the Ravens and the Raiders for DE Maxx Crosby. That includes the Cowboys’ negotiations in which Dallas ultimately came second to Baltimore.
- According to ESPN, the Cowboys initially offered pick No. 20 overall and DT Osa Odighizuwa. They then offered No. 12 overall and a third-round pick, then No. 12 and a second-round pick. Odighizuwa was not part of any offers after the first one and was later traded to the 49ers for a third-round pick.
- ESPN mentions the Cowboys contemplated reviving trade talks after the Ravens backed out of the trade, but elected not to. The report adds that while the team didn’t 100 percent close the door on a Crosby trade, a source said they were not reengaging in talks.
Eagles
- Zach Berman of The Athletic doesn’t rule out the Eagles taking a developmental QB late in the draft, especially if they trade Tanner McKee.
- Berman mentions Philadelphia will address the receiver position in the draft, especially with the uncertain future of A.J. Brown.
- Despite re-signing Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra, Berman could see the Eagles looking for Goedert’s successor in the middle rounds of the draft.
- Berman says “it would be a shock” if the Eagles didn’t prioritize the offensive line in the draft, with Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson likely to retire soon. He could see them using the first-round pick on a guard who could push for playing time or a swing tackle.
- He also thinks it would be logical to add some veteran insurance on the offensive line.
- Because of Philadelphia’s interest in bringing back OLB Jaelan Phillips, Berman believes they want to add an impact edge rusher. He could see that being a trade for someone like Jonathan Greenard or an early draft pick.
Giants
- Giants WR Calvin Austin III can earn up to $3 million in playing time and performance incentives, including a maximum of $1 million each for snap percentage, receptions, and receiving yards based on escalating thresholds. (Duggan)
- Giants added incentive structure for CB Greg Newsome II, allowing him to earn up to $2 million in playing time and team performance incentives, including payouts tied to snap percentage thresholds and team wins, with a maximum of $1 million available for reaching 90%+ snaps. (Duggan)
- Giants included incentives in RB Devin Singletary’s contract, allowing him to earn up to $1 million in performance and playing time bonuses, including up to $500,000 tied to total yards milestones and up to $500,000 tied to snap percentage thresholds. (Duggan)
- Giants included playing time incentives in FB Patrick Ricard’s contract worth up to $450,000 per year, with payouts tied to snap percentage thresholds reaching a maximum of $450,000 for 40%+ snaps. (Duggan)
- The Giants included incentives in TE Isaiah Likely’s contract, allowing him to earn up to $2.4 million per year in performance, playing time, and team-based bonuses, including incentives tied to receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns, and a playoff-based snap threshold. (Duggan)
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