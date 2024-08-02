NFC Notes: Mazi Smith, Jahan Dotson, Cowboys, Commanders, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys DT Mazi Smith is looking to turn the page after a frustrating rookie season and make his mark on the defense entering year 2.

“I want to go over there [with] a clean slate,” Smith said, via Around The NFL. “Write my story. I don’t really set goals, everybody wants to be an All-Pro. Everybody wants to be top-five. I want to be the best me I can be. I know what that can get me. It got me to this point, so I’m not worried about accolades.”

Smith added that he played undersized last year which affected his ability to defend against the run, something that he’s put an emphasis on this offseason.

“Last year was hard for me,” Smith said. “I always held myself to a certain standard. I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be now. My whole career, I’ve been a guy that can play in multiple schemes. I’ve got the athletic traits to be an upfield guy. I’ve got the strength to play at the line of scrimmage and build a wall. I’ve always faced those questions. I don’t want to be 290. I probably want to be 310, 315.” Commanders Commanders WR Jahan Dotson told reporters that he didn’t live up to his own expectations in 2023 and is hoping there are big things to come in 2024. “I wasn’t a fan of my season last year,” Dotson said, via the team website. “So, I went really hard at it this offseason, making sure that I’m better than I was last year — a lot better — because I have really high expectations for myself, and I hold myself to a very high standard.” “That’s really what this offense is about, getting our play makers in space letting us do what we do best,” Dotson added. “So you guys got to see that on full display today. But you know, it’s kind of just the start of it. We’re looking to do that more and more each and every day and kind of create these explosives for the offense.” Giants Giants DC Shane Bowen mentioned the starting safety job is S Dane Belton‘s to lose with second-round S Tyler Nubin not practicing. (Dan Duggan)

mentioned the starting safety job is S to lose with second-round S not practicing. (Dan Duggan) New York HC Brian Daboll noted OL Greg Van Roten will practice at center on Thursday while G Jon Runyan will play LG. (Pat Leonard)

noted OL will practice at center on Thursday while G will play LG. (Pat Leonard) Daboll added the rotation has “nothing to do with confidence” in C John Michael Schmitz just his health. (Leonard)

just his health. (Leonard) Nubin is back at practice for the first time Thursday but OLB Carter Coughlin is out with a lower-body injury, per Daboll. (Leonard)

is out with a lower-body injury, per Daboll. (Leonard) Van Roten believes he has multiple seasons left in the league and noted the reason he was unsigned so long was because he was waiting for the right opportunity. (Art Stapleton)