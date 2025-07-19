NFC Notes: Mecole Hardman, Grady Jarrett, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears DT Grady Jarrett said DL Gervon Dexter has a high ceiling. Dexter responded by saying it’s time for potential to match production.

“Now it’s time to put it together,” Dexter said, via Bears Wire. “That’s what it means to me. I appreciate those guys (the defensive line) helping me get to a point where I want to be. But yeah, it’s time to put it together now.”

Dexter said that Jarrett doesn’t just try to overpower opponents but his pass rushing arsenal is something that he’s picking up on.

“With Grady, his effort is the number one thing,” Dexter said. “The way he finishes, the way he flies around and gets to the quarterback. But he has a lot of moves in his toolbox that, like you said, some D-Tackles kind of like just go straight to power, or they do this… but with Grady he does both. So he has a variety of different things that he can do.”

Dexter has been studying Jarrett even before he became a member of the Bears.

“I knew a lot about Grady. Grady is one of those guys as well as Montez,” Dexter said. “It’s crazy that I am playing with both of them now. Two of those guys that I watched in middle school and high school. I watched a lot of defensive linemen and I would like turn on the TV, turn on some of those type of guys tape before high school games and stuff like that. So I knew a lot about Grady.”

Per Mike Klis of 9News, Bears second-round DT Shemar Turner got an extra 35 percent guarantee in the third year of his rookie deal as the 62nd-overall pick.

Packers

Packers WR Mecole Hardman is excited for the opportunity to showcase a different side of his game with more complex routes in Green Bay.

“I’m definitely motivated to show a different side of things and playing a certain amount of plays as a receiver and making those contested catches and those different kind of routes I haven’t been running in the past,” Hardman said, via SI.

Hardman said that QB Jordan Love and HC Matt LaFleur were two key components that he believes could help his career get back on track.

“I was definitely productive first three years and then end up getting hurt,” Hardman said. “I’m just trying to come back and get back right to where I was, and I think this is a place I can actually get back to be productive.”

Hardman understands that despite the renewed confidence that he still has an uphill battle to make the final roster.

“But then again, it’s still to be shown,” he continued. “You still got to make the team, still got to find out a role and get that role. All in all, the end goal is to win the championship. I’m the type of guy, whatever you need me to do I’m going to do, and whatever I need to do, I’m going to help out wherever it’s needed to be.”

Hardman will be the oldest player in the Packers’ receiving room, which he believes could be an advantage to him and the team.

“I ain’t going to lie, I didn’t know I was going to be the oldest in the receiver room,” Hardman said. “I’m getting old, man. Year 7, it’s crazy. Just being able to get there and the work that was put into get there, I think being able to relay that to the guys, especially when times get hard or you’re not feeling so well, you’re hurting or whatever, having that experience and let them know, ‘Hey, this is part of it. This is where things happen. This is where you build that and it’s going to get better in the long run. It’s hard now; it’s easier later on.’ So, just having that experience to actually have gotten to the end game and having to win it, I think that goes a long way, especially for the younger guys, to see that. I’m glad I can give that experience to them and let them know what it took and what it’s going to take.”

Vikings

Vikings OC Wes Phillips expects big things out of WR Jalen Nailor this season, who added muscle mass this offseason.

“I expect big things from Speedy, and I thought he had a really good year last year,” Phillips said, via the team’s website. “There’s certain plays people can’t get out of their heads. But if you look at the body of work, the guy played really good football for us last year, and I expect him to do similar things this year.“