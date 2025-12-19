NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears WRs Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) have been ruled out for Week 16.

Packers

Packers DE Micah Parsons is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL. Green Bay DC Jeff Hafley made a bold prediction for Parsons, saying he will probably break the NFL’s sacks record in 2026.

“If I were a betting man, I would bet that he comes back even better and probably breaks the sack record next year,” Hafley said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “So I’m going to put that on Micah and myself, and you guys can put that out there.”

Hafley expects Parsons to work hard on his recovery and return quickly.

“We’ll see when he comes back,” Hafley said. “Just wait until you guys see how hard he works to come back, how fast he probably comes back … give Micah adversity and watch what happens.”

Hafley said they cannot let Parsons’ injury impact their mentality and thinks it will ultimately bring their defense closer together.

“I told them you can’t let circumstances dictate behavior,” Hafley said. “A week ago, we’re in here after we beat the Bears, and we’re all walking in here all upbeat and ready to roll. I said, ‘Shame on you if you walk in here any different today.’ That’s not who we are. That’s our job as leaders and coaches, to make sure that we don’t do that. We’ve got really good players. We’ve played good defense, and we’re going to continue to play good defense. Our guys understand that, and I think it’s important for everyone to understand that these guys have a lot of pride and they’re going to get even closer because of this. And they’re going to play well. Our best players are going to step up, and the guys who haven’t played a lot, that’s been our job all year, is to develop those guys. So in situations like this, they’re going to step up, and we’re going to play hard, and we’re going to coach hard, and we’re going to do everything we can to win. That’s my take on all this. This is press on full speed ahead, and we’re ready to go.”

Vikings

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw said he preferred not to talk when approached in the locker room. He said he couldn’t answer a question about whether he will play again this season. (Kevin Seifert)