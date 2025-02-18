NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys Staff Changes

Cowboys
- Per Calvin Watkins, the Cowboys finalized coaching moves by adding Steve Shinko as QB coach, Carlos Polk as assistant ST coach, and Ken Dorsey as passing game specialist.
- Cowboys OC Klayton Adams: “Our job, when we’re putting things on the call sheet is to be problem-solvers. We’re trying to figure out what we do good and how we make that look multiple. How do we make that look different? That’s the part I’m really looking forward to focusing on.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells on changes to the offense: “There’ll be some similarity but one of the biggest things that we’re really focusing on offensively is being a little bit more physical up front, really on both sides of the ball, as a team being physical. Dominating the line of scrimmage.” (Todd Archer)
- Jeff Howe of The Athletic polled 10 NFL personnel executives and coaches on who the top head coaching hires were this offseason, with Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer finishing in seventh place, which is last among all the hires in the league.
- One anonymous executive said the following about Schottenheimer, calling him underrated: “He’s underrated. He has the ability to be a better head coach than a coordinator. He’s confident. He has a vision for who he wants to be and how he wants to play, and he’ll be able to communicate that across the team.”
- Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence and WR Brandin Cooks contracts void on February 17, per OverTheCap.
- Jon Machota of The Athletic lists veteran safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker as two potential cap cuts for Dallas this offseason.
Cowboys
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons spoke about having to learn a third defensive scheme as the team has changed defensive coordinators once more after Parsons played his first three seasons under now Commanders HC Dan Quinn.
“It’s just learning a new system and getting another coach’s adjustments to how I like to play, what I like to do… and implicate me,” Parsons said, via the team’s official website. “Obviously, it is challenging with a third [defensive coordinator], and [another change] is obviously not the greatest thing in the world but, I mean, that’s part of being a pro. You’ve got to make adjustments.”
“I wanna get a little stronger,” Parsons added. “I get a little more powerful. There are some things that I wanna work on that I’m implementing into my offseason program. I always try to ask some new things, so I’m gonna try to bring back a little bit more power.”
Cowboys
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons called out the team’s front office and said that there needs to be a sense of urgency in order to get back to being a contender.
“The talent is there. We’ve just got to be aggressive the same way [other teams] did,” Parsons said, via PFT. “I don’t want to sit back and watch other [teams] build and build and us stay the same. Definitely some call to action. I want to see us become aggressive and get some players that will come in and make an impact. I want to see us bring back our own players. That’s just as important. Let’s see what we can do there.”
