NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons said during a recent interview that he wants to see everyone return next season in Dallas, including HC Mike McCarthy, given the injuries they have dealt with in 2024.

“I would like a fair shot with everyone back — players, coaches — because the injuries kind of struck of what this season could really be,” Parsons said in an interview with Todd Archer of ESPN. “The injuries have been terrible. And, you know, it really sucks. Seeing Zack Martin, D-Law not having the year I know he planned to have. He had such a great start. It really sucks. In terms of coaching, man, Coach Mike, me and his relationship has always been really good. He always took real good care of me. I just don’t know how the business side of it’s going to go, you know? Jerry has his own mindset about who he wants to coach. This is his team. I’m kind of just, like, a pawn in this business.”

Parsons also figures to be the next Cowboy to receive a contract extension and has been asked a lot of questions about his future with the team and whether he is looking to become one of the highest-paid players with his next deal.

“I’m Jerry’s guy,” Parsons continued. “I think it will be quite … I know it’s easier said than done because I’m not at the table, but that’s my guy. We talk about it and how much we appreciate each side, but I know numbers talk. But man, at the end of the day whatever it takes for me just to continue to be a Cowboy until I retire, that’s what I want. And I know it’s going to be hard conversations and reality checks, but I think I’m a good enough caliber to be here…I don’t know. It really just depends on the circumstances of who are we trying to get, who’s trying to return. I look at it from a business side also, you know? If we’re going to be aggressive and bringing in players to play next to me because right now, you look at it, I don’t know who I’m playing [with] besides Marshawn and Sam Williams and Mazi Smith. Who’s going to be on our ring with Chauncey [Golston] and Osa [Odighizuwa] and D-Law [potentially] not being here. So, to me it’s all about the foundation of the team, like, ‘How can I create the best foundation and play with the guys who have helped me create a lot of success?’ Those guys helped me get to where I am, where I can become the highest-paid player. So, I would like for as many of us to be here as possible so we can continue having success, winning seasons. I feel like you see a lot of times ‘highest-paid,’ then we say they don’t have weapons, or they don’t have this. So, I would rather just be in the best situation, you know? At that point, I don’t think there’s a big difference between $30 million and $40 million in my eyes, you know? And that’s just me talking. My agent might be mad at me I even said that. But you know, for me, I mean I’ve already been blessed enough, bro, where, like, I can’t complain too much in life.”

Eagles

Eagles Darius Slay after his game-winning pass breakup against the Panthers CBafter his game-winning pass breakup against the Panthers : “I should’ve ended it earlier … but these 33-year-old legs gave out when I tried to jump. But it was a great effort by me. I made sure I stayed in. That’s why I’ve got the ‘C’ on my chest.” ( Mike Garafolo

Giants

Giants owner John Mara refused to comment on a plane that flew a banner over MetLife Stadium on Sunday that asked him to fix the team, which was referred to as a “dumpster fire”. (Mark Cannizzaro)

refused to comment on a plane that flew a banner over MetLife Stadium on Sunday that asked him to fix the team, which was referred to as a “dumpster fire”. (Mark Cannizzaro) The Giants are now closer to the number one overall pick in the upcoming draft after a win by the Jaguars on Sunday. (Adam Schefter)

Giants QB Drew Lock received x-rays after the game but told reporters that they looked clean, with more to come on Monday. (Pat Leonard)