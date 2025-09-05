NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Packers, Lions

Cowboys

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy was asked how new HC Brian Schottenheimer may be processing things following the blockbuster trade of Micah Parsons and the distractions involved before the trade occurred. McCarthy thinks Schottenheimer must learn to “separate” from the “content-driven business” that Jerry Jones creates.

“All the other stuff that goes on, that’s part of the environment there. That’s part of the content-driven business that Jerry’s the master of. You just gotta learn to separate that,” McCarthy said, via RJ Ochoa.

McCarthy said it took him a “couple of years” to adjust to Jones and had a personal conversation with the owner to talk about the distractions.

“Personally, it took me a couple of years. And frankly it was a conversation that I had with Jerry. I think it was about 2022. Where just. Everything we talk about right here, that’s what counts. All the other stuff is business.”

McCarthy believes the players have adjusted to how Jones impacts things.

“I think when you realize that, and I think the players there now realize that, too. The current players. This is a hell of a locker room. I’m really high on these guys… I think this is a young, ascending football team. I like the additions they’ve made. I look for a super competitive game tonight.”

Lions

The Lions faced the task of replacing both coordinators this offseason after Ben Johnson signed with the Bears and Aaron Glenn went to the Jets. Detroit HC Dan Campbell said new OC John Morton has done well meshing with WRs coach Scottie Montgomery, OL coach Hank Fraley, and QBs coach Mark Brunell.

“Brad talks about it all the time, it doesn’t matter what it is—players, coaches—they can be at the top of their game, of their profession, but are they good teammates?” Campbell said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “Do they mesh with the rest of the guys? I had to know Johnny would come in here and mesh with Scottie [Montgomery] and Hank [Fraley] and Bru [Mark Brunell]. That’s big too. You may be the best coach in the world, but if I don’t think you’re going to fit with the rest of our guys, you’re not coming in. It doesn’t make sense.”

Lions GM Brad Holmes said they expect each of their coaches to work hard and not take any shortcuts.

“The standard is set that there’s no short cuts,” Holmes said. “There’s no easy way out. It starts with the work. From a coaching staff, it’s always fundamentals. Don’t just scream it. Know what the plan is. to actually work on it and have it come to fruition, that’s what me and him believe in. It starts with the work. There are no shortcuts. There’s no easy road.”

Morton reflected on his lone stint as an offensive coordinator with the Jets in 2017, saying he wasn’t ready for the job and wasn’t allowed to hire anyone to the offensive staff.

“I wasn’t ready, but I had to take it,” Morton said. “I was put into a situation where I couldn’t hire anybody. That’s tough, when you feel like you’re on an island. If they don’t buy in, it’s a tough deal. All you want is when you come to work and work with these coaches, you want to have some trust. You want to feel like you got a brotherhood—I got their back, they got mine. That was a tough deal for me. I learned a lot. Now, I know these coaches.”

Packers

Packers first-round WR Matthew Golden isn’t feeling the pressure of being the first receiver drafted in the first round by the team since 2002.

“I just feel like I’ve been waiting my whole life to get in the position I’m in right now,” Golden said, via Around The NFL. “At the end of the day, it’s still football. It’s the sport I’ve been playing since I was a kid. That’s just how I treat it.“