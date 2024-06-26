NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders second-round CB Mike Sainristil on what he adds to the team: “The one thing I know I am going to bring to this team is I am going to be a great teammate, respectable, able to be held accountable, and going to hold my teammates accountable. I’m going to be a leader.” (Commanders’ YouTube)

on what he adds to the team: “The one thing I know I am going to bring to this team is I am going to be a great teammate, respectable, able to be held accountable, and going to hold my teammates accountable. I’m going to be a leader.” (Commanders’ YouTube) According to Seth Walder, the Commanders have parted ways with former Senior Vice President of Football Strategy Eugene Shen.

A Washington spokesperson issued a statement indicating Shen is in discussion for a position with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment: “After successfully supporting the transition to new ownership last season, Eugene Shen will be transitioning out of the Washington Commanders organization. He is currently in discussions to support HBSE initiatives.” (Walder)

Walder also reports the Commanders promoted Doug Drewry to manager of football research and development, and hired Connor Nickol and Travis Ho as coaching analysts within the Football research and development department.

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is unbothered by criticism and believes it is a privilege to be in a position where fans and the media can criticize him.

“The criticism is a privilege because sometimes a great standard is not good enough for those who are greater,” Parsons said, via Sophia Vesely of the Dallas Morning News. “When people want things, you have to answer the call. It is not a negative thing. It is the most positive thing people can say to me because it pushes me and challenges me to be better. It is a great privilege for someone to say, ‘Hey, you are great, but you can be greater.’”

“I have been doing a lot of muscle endurance,” Parsons added. “I have been doing a lot of lunges and a lot of squats. My legs are going to keep going.”[The defensive team] has been very open and transparent with me about what they want and how they want their defense to be run and how he wants me to line up. It is great.”

Giants

Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux said his goal is always to break the single-season record for sacks at 22.5 held by Giants’ Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Steelers OLB T.J. Watt.

“We’re just going to start this off, if you were wondering, I’m going for the record — so don’t ask,” Thibodeaux, via Darryl Slate of NJ.com. “Every year I’m here, I’m going for Michael Strahan’s record.”

Thibodeaux points out that today’s NFL passes at a much higher frequency than when Stahan played.

“Now being here, it’s like he (Strahan) didn’t have as many rush opportunities as I’m going to have,” Thibodeaux said. “The game wasn’t as much passes as it was before. I have an opportunity that people would wish they could be in. It’s only right if I give the people what they want. I honor myself by putting everything on the line, trying to be the best.”