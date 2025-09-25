NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Terry McLaurin, Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is uncertain to play in Week 4 against the Falcons due to a quad injury, but he’s still seeking more information. (Adam Schefter)

McLaurin sought a second opinion on his quad injury. His status is in doubt for Sunday. (Ian Rapoport)

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said QB Jayden Daniels will practice Wednesday in a limited capacity: “He is doing everything you possibly can to get there.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Daniels believes that he'll be healthy enough to play Sunday and said that he can run and cut: "Enough to feel good if I play Sunday." (John Keim)

Commanders seventh-round RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt had knee soreness following the team’s game but is feeling better. He missed practice Wednesday but it is considered precautionary. (Jeremy Fowler)

Cowboys

The Cowboys are set to square off with Micah Parsons and the Packers in Week 4. When asked if he has an extra drive to win Sunday’s game, owner Jerry Jones responded that the game definitely has some extra juice to it.

“Yes, I do,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Of course, I’ve said this time and time again, I think the world of Micah as an individual and of course know him well. I might say, ‘I wish him well,’ except it’s obvious I don’t this weekend in terms of Green Bay winning the game. And so, it makes for an exciting time.”

As for whether Jones felt like contract negotiations with Parsons made him sour, Dallas’ owner responded that their disagreement was “nothing personal.”

“Not at all. It was nothing personal,” Jones said. “I told you, I liked Micah. As much as people wanted to make that of it, there was no issue regarding feelings relative to the negotiations. Certainly not on my part. It was just par for the course.”

Jones thinks they have insight into how to plan against Parsons.

“Over the years, when I saw Micah mitigated, when I saw teams play him pretty well, which he’s going to make some plays no matter how you play him, but when I saw people play us well with Micah in the game — and it did happen — then obviously we’ll be looking to try to run those kinds of plays.”

Despite the criticism of the timing, Jones wouldn’t go back and trade Parsons earlier in the offseason if he could do it over: “No. Not at all. We needed this timing. We needed to be right here at the beginning of the season, in my mind, to get the highest value.” (Jon Machota)

Jones believes there’s a good chance CB DaRon Bland will return in Week 4 against the Packers. (Jon Machota)

will return in Week 4 against the Packers. (Jon Machota) Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said he’s not going to put a lot on DE Jadeveon Clowney in his first game as a Cowboy: “You know, I’m I’m not gonna put too much on Jadeveon. He’s actually a player that I have a tremendous amount of respect for, and I think he’s going to impact people in a lot of different ways. I think the talent is real. His knowledge of the game is what’s grown probably the most in the time we’ve been together. I think he’s going to affect the line of scrimmage, both run and pass. But I also think he’s invaluable for some of our young guys, like Donovan Ezeiruaku, Mazi. That’s a man who’s been around. He’s been around a long time, and he gets it.” (Archer)

Giants

Giants QB Russell Wilson understands why the fans were voicing their displeasure with the team and said that ultimately, they didn’t make the plays needed to win the game.

“Yeah, there are highs and lows and always tough moments. You know, you got to have thick skin, you know what I mean?” Wilson said, via ESPN. “You got to be able to know who you are, the player that you are, know what you’re capable of. Obviously, I’ve been able to show that throughout my career and obviously last week and everything else, too, what we’re capable of as an offense. I think they made a couple more plays than us [Sunday night]. I think it was a 9-6 game for most of the game. Pretty tight. We needed one or two big plays. Unfortunately, didn’t come our way.”

Giants first-round QB Jaxson Dart said that he’s just trying to learn everything he can from Wilson while he’s on the sidelines.

“I’m just trying to be a really good teammate,” Dart said. “Any time he’s coming off on the sideline, I like to just kind of listen to know what he has to say, to know what his perspective is on things. To get the coaching points from the coaches and try to do my best to encourage the guys around me. I’ve said this all before. This is all kind of new to me. I’ve tried to just take a different perspective. It’s hard when the offense isn’t playing up to standard.”

Giants OLB Brian Burns dismissed the chants and voiced his support for Wilson.

“Hey, man, fans are going to be fans,” Burns said. “I love the fans. I appreciate the fans. But it’s an emotional thing. You know what I’m saying? Like, I don’t blame them or anything of that nature. But it’s an emotional thing, and the emotions can be high and low, depending on what happens. Everybody loves Russ when he threw that bomb to [wide receiver] Malik [Nabers] to win the game. But it’s week by week. It can flip on him. But I didn’t hear any of that.”

According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, there wasn’t a unified front amongst New York’s coaching staff to turn the reins over to Dart this early. Giants HC Brian Daboll said Tuesday it was his decision, but the move wasn’t outspokenly collaborative amongst the staff.

said Tuesday it was his decision, but the move wasn’t outspokenly collaborative amongst the staff. Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, there were internal conversations within the Giants to wait another week to start Dart, but they feel starting the rookie gives them the best chance to win now.