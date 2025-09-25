NFC Notes: Michael Penix, Chris Olave, Chase Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles called WR Mike Evans‘ hamstring injury “low-grade” after the initial diagnosis. (Ian Rapoport)
- Tampa Bay G Ben Bredeson expressed his pride in the offensive line for getting it done despite multiple injuries: “They fought their ass off. I’m so proud of those two guys (Klein and Haggard). Charlie stepping in last game and carrying it over to this game, and Graham playing left tackle is a phenomenal feat. To be able to come out of this, stay together, run the ball when we needed to, execute a two-minute drill when we needed to, I’m very proud of the line.” (Greg Auman)
- Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield acknowledged a few revenge narratives in their win over the Jets: “I loved it. And also their D-coordinator was the one that cut me in Carolina (Steve Wilks). Lot of stuff was personal today. Haason Reddick, former Jet…lot of people.” (Laine)
- Bucs DL Logan Hall‘s groin injury is not believed to be significant. He’s not a lock to play next week but shouldn’t miss a lot of time. (Greg Auman)
- The Buccaneers listed WR Chris Godwin as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, putting him on track to potentially debut against the Eagles this week. (Adam Schefter)
Falcons
- Falcons HC Raheem Morris said the decision to fire WR coach Ike Hilliard was “performance-based” and his call: “We’re going a different direction. Hard for me, hard for the organization, but a decision I felt like we needed to make at this time.” (Tori McElhaney)
- Morris added that there’s no quarterback controversy and that QB Michael Penix will remain the starter: “We’re not even close to that with Mike. He had a bad day. We had a bad day. Mike is our quarterback. We got a lot of confidence in Mike. We’re moving forward with Mike. Mike’s the guy.” (Terrin Waack)
- Falcons CB AJ Terrell is still “week-to-week” with his hamstring injury, but Morris is hopeful that at the latest he comes back after the Week 5 bye. He has an outside shot to play this weekend, but that remains to be seen as the team hasn’t practiced yet this week. (McElhaney)
- Penix took ownership for the team’s blowout loss: “It starts with me. I have to be better in my execution.” (McElhaney)
- Penix was asked how he felt about the offense’s pistol formation: “I love the offense. I like all of it. There’s no excuses to not executing.” (Waack)
Saints
- When examining teams who could be in the trade market ahead of this year’s deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano names Saints WRs Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave as potential players to keep an eye on with the Saints struggling at 0-3.
- Saints HC Kellen Moore on DE Chase Young‘s calf injury that has kept him out so far this season: “Sometimes those are tricky injuries … sometimes you’ve got to see how this thing progresses. He’s doing everything he can … but we’ve got to do what’s right for him, not just this week but from a season-long perspective.” (Katherine Terrell)
