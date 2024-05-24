NFC Notes: Michael Penix Jr, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers “like what they have” with CBs Jamel Dean , Zyon McCollum and Bryce Hall on the outside, and Auman “wouldn’t expect any major signing.”

Buccaneers QB coach Thaddeus Lewis was selected to attend the NFL's head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Falcons

The Falcons surprised everyone by selecting first-round QB Michael Penix Jr. after signing QB Kirk Cousins in free agency. Although Penix is unlikely to see the field in 2024, he outlined how he will attack his initial time in the league.

“I feel like at this level — in the NFL — everybody is in the spotlight,” Penix said, via Terrin Waack and Tori McElhaney of the team’s website. “You got to prove yourself each and every day. That’s the beauty of it. That’s the beauty of this game. And that’s why it’s so rare for guys to make it. Like it’s the 1 percent. So, you want in the spotlight. For me, I’m just going to be myself each and every day. Not try to be anybody else. Just go out there and put in the work I’ve always done. The results will show.”

Panthers

Panthers TE Tommy Tremble said that QB Bryce Young still has swagger to him and has looked great during OTA’s.

“Bryce knew his read was open and didn’t stare it down,” Tremble said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “He turned his head and flicked it, and the second the ball left his hand, he turned around, pointed to coach [Dave Canales to say], ‘Completed, man!’ He’s still got that swag.”

Panthers WR Diontae Johnson agreed that Young is still a good quarterback and has confidence in his development.

“He’s a great quarterback,” Johnson said. “Accurate. Smart. He knows how to get his guys in position. Whenever we’re out there, you can always count on him to get us in the right spot and make sure everybody knows what they’re doing.”

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn believes that Young will be a better quarterback heading into year 2.

“It’s going to help him just because he’s got a year under his belt,” he said of Young. “Your first year is kind of fast, and the second year, things slow down a lot. So weapons or not — I don’t really get into all that — he’s going to be a better player just because he’s going into Year 2.”