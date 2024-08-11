NFC Notes: Michael Penix, Kirk Cousins, Pete Werner, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Buccaneers signed RG Ryan Johnson to a one-year, $795,000 contract.

Falcons

Falcons owner Arthur Blank addressed the quarterback controversy Atlanta stepped into this offseason, drafting QB Michael Penix Jr. No. 8 overall even after guaranteeing QB Kirk Cousins $100 million in free agency. Blank reiterated Cousins is their starter but the team saw an opportunity to secure the future of the position as well.

“Kirk Cousins is our franchise quarterback, is our starting quarterback, and he seems to be doing great from a medical standpoint,” Blank said via FOX Sports’ Greg Auman. “His attitude, his leadership, culturally, personally, with our players, with the coaching staff, has been nothing short of outstanding. So we couldn’t be happier with that situation. But, you know, I know age does kind of creep up. I can speak to myself personally on that a little bit. I know what that means.”

Blank said the Falcons weren’t necessarily modeling themselves after the Packers but the influence of how Green Bay has handled the quarterback position is hard to ignore.

“We didn’t necessarily use the Green Bay model, although what Green Bay did, it was very interesting,” Blank said. “When they [drafted] Jordan Love … it was a lot of the same discussion. Aaron was their quarterback and obviously a Hall of Fame player. And so, they made a decision at that time to think about the future and plan for their future.

“Today, you know, you couldn’t find a phone number in the zip code of Green Bay where they aren’t going to click their heels and jump for joy that they have Jordan Love.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons signed P Ryan Sanborn to a one-year, $795,000 contract.

Saints

New Orleans HC Dennis Allen had good things to say about UDFA TE Dallin Holker who has seen reps with the first-team offense.

“He’s got football awareness and football intelligence,” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of Nola.com. “That allows him to find soft spots in zones and things of that nature. He’s really good when the picture changes. For a young guy, to be advanced in that way from a football intelligence standpoint, is pretty impressive.”

Saints LB Pete Werner ‘s three-year extension includes a base value of $22.5 million, a signing bonus of $5.5 million and base salaries of $4.25 million, $6.25 million and $6.5 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)

‘s three-year extension includes a base value of $22.5 million, a signing bonus of $5.5 million and base salaries of $4.25 million, $6.25 million and $6.5 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap) Werner’s 2025 salary is guaranteed at signing and his 2026 salary becomes guaranteed at the beginning of the 2025 league year. The deal also includes three void years for cap purposes.