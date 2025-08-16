NFC Notes: Michael Penix, Tyler Shough, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix got into a stir with the Titans in their joint practice this week. Atlanta QBs coach D.J. Williams‘ message to Penix is that they need him to stay composed because everybody relies on the quarterback.

“At the end of the day, I always tell him that he’s the CEO of the offense,” Williams said, via Tori McElheney of the team’s site. “You have to run the show. And, obviously, emotions get high and that’s football, right? We’re playing a competitive sport. It’s hot out here and a bunch of guys are fighting for their lives. But at the end of the day we always have to come back down and understand that we have to operate the offense because everybody relies on (the quarterback) to tell them the play, tell them what they are doing, come back down and do what we do.”

Penix reflected on the situation, saying he’s always had a fire to him coming from Dade City, where he was raised.

“I was somebody else, so I don’t even remember,” Penix said. “They probably don’t look at me like that. But I’m from Tampa. Dade City.”

Panthers

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero said he feels good about Carolina’s safeties group, and they are working to see if Nick Scott or Lathan Ransom can win the job opposite Tre’von Moehrig.

“I feel good, I feel good,” Evero said, via PanthersWire. “Those guys are doin’ a heck of a job. They’re improving, they’re growin’. Coach [Renaldo] Hill is doin’ a great, great job with them. And just kinda seeing what Demani [Richardson] is doin’, seeing what Lathan [Ransom] is doin’, seeing what Nick [Scott] is doin’—it’s a lot of excellent work and growth from their standpoint. And so, it’s great. Competition makes the best of everybody, so we’re seeing that come to life.”

Saints

Saints LB Demario Davis said that rookie Tyler Shough showed resilience by bouncing back from a turnover to throw a touchdown.

“That’s ultimate resilience,” Davis said, via Saints Wire. “Like, that’s ultimate facing adversity and staring it right in the eye and not blinking, not flinching, and that’s incredible.“